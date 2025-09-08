Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Byron Buxton, Rafael Devers, and more for September 8, 2025

Some hitters are heating up, some are staying hot, and some are about to break out in a big way in September . With playoff races tightening and pitchers wearing down, the long ball becomes even more dangerous.

Today’s slate features a mix of stars and surging bats who are in prime position to launch one into the seats, and we’ve dug through the matchups to bring you the five best home run prop bets on the board.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Cal Raleigh: +210

Cal Raleigh keeps rewarding bettors who back his power bat, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

After going deep again Saturday against Atlanta, Raleigh is now riding a two-game homer streak and sits at 53 long balls on the season, cementing his spot as one of the league’s premier sluggers.

We had him circled yesterday, and he delivered, which only builds confidence heading into today’s matchup with Miles Mikolas, who has a 4.89 ERA and has been vulnerable to the long ball.

With his swing dialed in, Raleigh has every chance to make it three straight games with a blast.

Devers has been tearing the cover off the ball, and his home run swing has returned in a big way. He kept it rolling Friday with his 31st homer of the season in Boston’s win over St. Louis.

That shot gave him four homers in his last seven games, a stretch where he’s been driving the ball with authority and pushing his RBI total into triple digits.

Devers is now up to 100 RBI and continues to be one of the most reliable middle-of-the-order bats in baseball.

Even against a steady arm like Nabil Crismatt, his hot streak and ability to homer in bunches make him a dangerous prop play today.

#3. Byron Buxton: +240

Byron Buxton may have left Sunday’s game early with a knee contusion, but not before he left his mark with yet another homer, his 30th of the season.

Even with the health scare, Buxton has been a constant power-speed threat, combining pop at the plate with 21 steals and 85 runs scored.

Today, he draws rookie righty Caden Dana, who’s carrying a 4.91 ERA into his first taste of big-league action.

If Buxton is cleared to play, his explosive bat against an untested arm makes him a high-upside home run prop with plenty of intrigue.

Juan Soto is playing like a man who simply refuses to cool off. Over his last nine games, he’s slashing an absurd .469/.595/1.125 with six homers, 14 RBI, and more walks than strikeouts, proof he’s locked into that rare zone where pitchers have nowhere to go.

Now he steps in against Aaron Nola, who’s been battling through one of the worst seasons of his career with a 6.78 ERA and a tendency to leave balls begging to be punished.

Soto has been feasting on every mistake thrown his way, and with the way he’s seeing the ball right now, another long ball feels less like a gamble and more like an expectation.

#1. Jo Adell: +245

Adell has transformed into one of the most dangerous sluggers in September, slugging 5 homers in his last 7 games, including a current 2-game streak.

Even while battling through a minor illness that forced him to exit late on Sunday, Adell’s power surge has been impossible to ignore.

He now faces Simeon Woods Richardson, who’s been shaky with a 4.53 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard when facing aggressive power hitters.

If Adell is in the lineup, his recent form and matchup make him a dangerous threat to keep the streak alive with another long ball today.

