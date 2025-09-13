Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Cal Raleigh, Manny Machado, and more for September 13, 2025

As the MLB season comes down to its home stretch, the slugger hitters are heating up, and the fences will shortly be probed. From long-ball machines like Cal Raleigh to utility man Ian Happ, Thursday's slate of games offers plenty of space for fireworks.

Trouble pitchers with poor information against the long ball or recent slumps are always prime targets, and many of those hitters are on hot streaks that could roll over into today's contests. Let's break down the top 5 home run prop bets that are most enticing, combining form, matchups, and raw power potential for Sept. 13.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Cal Raleigh (+180)

Cal Raleigh has been one of the most reliable power bats in baseball, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The switch-hitting catcher has already blasted 53 home runs this year and enters Saturday against Farris with a solid 2.45 ERA, but Raleigh’s ability to drive the ball both ways and punish any mistake over the plate makes him a prime candidate to extend his streak today.

His 14 stolen bases also show he’s not just a one-dimensional threat, he puts pressure on the defense while staying locked in at the plate.

#4. Manny Machado (+342)

Machado is coming off a solo home run yesterday against the Rockies and looks locked in as he faces Blalock, who has struggled with an 8.62 ERA in 2025.

Batting .274 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs on the year, Machado is still a reliable middle-of-the-order threat who can capitalize on mistakes in any count.

His 13 stolen bases provide another dimension to his dynamic game, as he proves he can affect games in a variety of ways. Look for him to remain aggressive and keep up his power surge today.

Alonso is ripe for some long-ball activity against Patrick Corbin, who carries a 4.36 ERA on the season.

The slugger hasn't homered in nine games, but with a .265 batting average, 33 homers, and 114 RBIs in 2025, he is due to break out at any moment.

Corbin's susceptibility to right-handed power hitters makes Alonso a good bet to end his homerless slump today.

#2. Riley Greene (+314)

Greene has been homering with some authority of late, collecting two in his last three games, and he'll hope to continue against Janson Junk.

Greene is hitting .269 for 34 homers, 108 RBIs, and 80 runs in 2025, one of the more consistent power hitters in the league.

Junk's 4.48 ERA and right-handed bat vulnerability are a perfect setup for Greene, especially with his recent hot streak.

Watch for him to be aggressive in the count early on, looking for pitches he can mash, making him a great pick to homer today.

#1. Ian Happ (+388)

Happ has been showing some significant power of late, and Friday's contest was a decent example, as he went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a homer, and an RBI in the 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.

On the season in 2025, Happ has compiled a .241 average with 21 homers, 68 RBIs, and 81 runs scored, demonstrating that he can deliver when it matters.

Drawing Drew Rasmussen, who has a 2.64 ERA but has been vulnerable to right-handed power bats, Happ is well-placed to continue his hot streak and hit another home run today.

With timing, recent form, and matchup advantage all on his side, Happ is one of the more intriguing home run options on offer.

