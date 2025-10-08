Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani, and more for October 8, 2025

Four Division Series games dominate today’s MLB slate: Brewers at Cubs, Phillies at Dodgers, Mariners at Tigers, and Blue Jays at Yankees, and every matchup matters for home-run props given the mix of volatile bullpens, hitter-friendly parks, and must-win urgency.

Seattle took a 2-1 lead over Detroit after an 8-4 Game 3 and can clinch with Casey Mize vs. Bryce Miller in Game 4, while New York’s dramatic Game 3 comeback keeps the Yankees alive and sends rookie Cam Schlittler to the bump as Toronto tries to close the series.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Brewers both hold 2-0 NLDS leads and will send frontline arms to the mound in pivotal Game 3s, so today’s slate pairs clear platoon/park edges with recent momentum swings that bettors should weigh when hunting value on Ohtani, Judge, Cal Raleigh, Vlad, Busch, and the other top candidates.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been on fire in this ALDS, homering in Game 3 to make it three straight postseason games, and continues to swing the bat with authority.

And tonight he draws Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler, who has electric velo but limited MLB tape; that combination, an elite slugger locked in vs. a high-velocity rookie starter in a historically homer-friendly environment for balls hit the right way, makes Vlad an appealing mid-size dart at +381.

#4. Michael Busch: +571

Busch’s 2025 season produced legit power (mid-30s HRs, strong ISO and OPS in the second half), and he’ll face Quinn Priester in NLDS Game 3 at Wrigley.

Priester is a sturdy mid-3.30 ERA arm who can give up the long ball if he misses elevation, but Wrigley’s 2025 environment has been tougher for homers than its myth suggests, making Busch a true longshot rather than a pure overlay.

Pick him only as a small-ticket upside play because +571 prices in both the pitcher’s competence and the park’s suppressing effect.

Ohtani’s season power (top-of-the-league HR totals and elite SLG/OPS) plus Dodger Stadium’s strong home-run profile make him the clearest “short-price” homer candidate on this list.

Aaron Nola hasn’t been at his best this year (wider ERA and timing issues), and while Ohtani’s small career sample vs. Nola isn’t overwhelming.

Ohtani’s consistent hard contact and the Dodgers’ park carry real value; this is the play for someone who wants the highest probability single.

#2. Aaron Judge: +188

Judge remains the Event-Driven bat: massive 2025 numbers and the ability to change a game in one swing, and he just delivered a huge postseason blast vs. Toronto on Tuesday.

Tonight’s matchup (Judge versus Blue Jays’ bullpen usage, including Louis Varland in high-leverage spots) puts a top-tier slugger against a reliever who can be attacked if the Count goes hitter-friendly.

Yankee Stadium’s dimensions also help righties who get extension and lift, at +188, Judge is a solid medium-confidence single (or the “anchor” leg in a small parlay).

#1. Cal Raleigh: +207

Raleigh ended the regular season with massive raw power (the 60-HR pace and elite barrel/exit-velo profile) and just homered in Game 3; he draws Casey Mize in Game 4 at Comerica Park.

Mize is a quality arm (respectable season ERA and innings), but will be pitching to an opponent that’s desperate to close the series and who will get pitches to drive, especially from off-speed sequences that miss their depth.

Comerica is roughly neutral-to-slightly pitcher-friendly, so Raleigh’s price is fair and represents real value if you believe in his hot-hand and ability to pull mistakes to the seats.

