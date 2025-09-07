Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani, and more for September 7, 2025

September baseball is here, and power bats are heating up just in time for the playoff push. From stars chasing milestones to young sluggers carving out their place, today’s slate is loaded with home run potential.

Ad

With names like Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Cal Raleigh headlining, plus rising threats like Junior Caminero and Colson Montgomery, there’s no shortage of pop to target. Let’s break down the Top 5 Home Run Prop Bets for September 7 and see who’s most likely to leave the yard today.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Fernando Tatis Jr.: +225

Fernando Tatis Jr. looks like he’s found his groove again, and today he draws an ideal matchup against Tanner Gordon, who enters with a shaky 6.07 ERA and a tendency to leave pitches over the heart of the plate.

Tatis went 2-for-6 with a three-run homer on Saturday, giving him two long balls in his last three games as his power stroke is clearly locked in.

Ad

With 20 homers and 27 steals on the season, his all-around game makes him dangerous, but this spot in particular screams value, a red-hot Tatis against a hittable arm in a hitter-friendly setting. At +225, he’s a strong bet to keep the home run surge going.

#4. Colson Montgomery: +425

Colson Montgomery may not yet have the same household recognition as some of the other sluggers on this list, but his recent performances show why he’s a sneaky value play in the home run market.

Ad

Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI on Friday, and over his last seven games, he’s mashed four home runs with a 1.047 OPS, proving he can do damage in bunches.

While his season average sits at .229, the recent surge highlights how dangerous his bat becomes when he gets locked in, and the timing couldn’t be better as he faces veteran Charlie Morton, who’s struggled with a 5.51 ERA and has been vulnerable to the long ball all season. Montgomery at +425 offers intriguing value as a high-upside home run play.

Ad

#3. Shohei Ohtani: +205

Shohei Ohtani hasn’t gone deep as often lately, with just one homer across his last 11 games, but that kind of drought usually doesn’t last long for a player of his caliber.

Sitting on 46 home runs with 125 runs scored and 17 steals this season, Ohtani continues to impact games even when the long ball isn’t there.

Facing Tomoyuki Sugano and his 4.41 ERA gives him a good opportunity to break through again, especially with the way he locks in against pitchers who struggle to keep the ball in the yard. Today could be the spot where Ohtani snaps back into his home run groove.

Ad

#2. Junior Caminero: +310

Junior Caminero has been crushing baseballs all season, and even against a promising young arm like Parker Messick, he’s hard to ignore. The Rays’ slugger already has 41 homers and 103 RBI in 2025, and he added to that total Friday with yet another long ball.

While Messick has been sharp early with a 2.08 ERA, this is a big step up in competition, and Caminero’s ability to drive the ball against left-handed pitching makes him a constant threat.

Ad

With his bat heating up again and his power carrying games by itself, Caminero remains a strong home run prop target heading into Sunday.

#1. Cal Raleigh: +265

Cal Raleigh has earned the nickname “Big Dumper” for a reason, and it’s not just his size, it’s his ability to crush baseballs deep into the seats. The Mariners’ catcher continues to be one of baseball’s most reliable power bats, and Sunday gives him another prime opportunity.

Ad

He just launched his 52nd homer of the season Saturday, and now he draws Spencer Strider, who, despite his strikeout stuff, has been tagged for eight home runs in his last five outings while carrying a 4.97 ERA.

Raleigh has punished right-handed pitching all year and remains locked in with 110 RBI and a .242 average that plays up thanks to his slugging ability. Given Strider’s recent struggles with keeping the ball in the yard, Raleigh looks like one of the strongest home run bets on the board, especially at +265.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More