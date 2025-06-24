Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Fernando Tatis Jr., Rafael Devers, and more for June 24, 2025

Yesterday’s picks crushed it with 4 homers out of 5, setting the tone for another exciting day of MLB action. Today’s top home run prop bets feature a mix of proven power hitters and rising stars like Rafael Devers, Francisco Lindor, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Alec Burleson and Fernando Tatis Jr., all poised to make an impact.

With strong performances of late and favorable matchups, these players are primed to light up the scoreboard once again.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Francisco Lindor (+230)

Francisco Lindor might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Francisco Lindor is heating up at the right moment. In his last three games, he’s racked up 6 hits in 13 at-bats with 2 clutch homers, showing off the kind of locked-in swing that Mets fans have been waiting for.

With Spencer Strider bringing his lively fastball and a 3.89 ERA into a hitter-friendly Citi Field matchup, Lindor’s power burst of late makes him a live-wire threat to leave the yard again tonight.

#4. Fernando Tatis Jr. (+270)

Another moonshot could be incoming from Fernando Tatis Jr. - Source: Imagn

Fernando Tatis Jr. is finding his power groove at Petco Park, launching two homers in his last three games, including a no-doubt blast yesterday.

With a strong 93.7 mph average exit velocity and a 52.6% hard-hit rate this season, he’s making loud contact consistently. Facing Trevor Williams and his shaky 5.54 ERA, Tatis looks primed to stay hot and add another long ball to his growing tally tonight.

#3. Pete Crow‑Armstrong (+350)

Pete Crow‑Armstrong is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been a righty crusher all season, with 16 of his 21 homers coming off right-handed pitching while posting a stellar .302 average and .956 OPS in those matchups. Over his last six games, he’s stayed locked in, batting .350 with three homers, seven runs, and seven extra-base hits.

With Michael McGreevy still adjusting to big-league lineups, Crow-Armstrong’s red-hot form and power splits make him a serious threat to leave the yard again tonight in St. Louis.

#2. Alec Burleson (+350)

Alec Burleson could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight - Source: Imagn

Alec Burleson is playing a dangerous game with pitchers lately, homering every other night like clockwork. With four long balls in his last seven games and a blistering .800 slugging percentage over that stretch, he’s become a problem opponents haven’t figured out.

Back at it tonight against Jameson Taillon, Burleson’s bat stays scorching, and the trends suggest he’s due to keep the pattern alive with another blast.

#1. Rafael Devers (+320)

Rafael Devers has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Rafael Devers is locked in and ready to punish right-handed pitching, having smashed 11 of his 16 home runs this season against righties.

Facing Cal Quantrill at the Giants’ park, Devers’ powerful bat and elite exit velocity combine with his sharp barrel rate to make him a serious threat for another deep shot tonight.

