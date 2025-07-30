Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Francisco Lindor, Austin Riley, and more for July 30, 2025

When hitters lock in during the heart of the summer, you can feel it. The swings get cleaner, the contact louder and pitchers start making fewer mistakes because one mistake is all it takes.

Ad

That’s exactly where Wednesday’s slate is headed, five power bats entering the night. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is scorching through an 11-game tear, Austin Riley is launching balls out of the park in back-to-back games and Francisco Lindor is squaring up everything in sight.

Meanwhile, Junior Caminero is showing off his prodigious power, and Julio Rodríguez is locked in, punishing pitchers every chance he gets. These are the hitters most likely to send one screaming over the wall tonight, and the odds make them impossible to ignore.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+280)

Guerrero Jr. has been driving the ball with authority lately, stacking hard-hit contact in nearly every game. He's riding an incredible 11-game stretch where he’s batting .442 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a 1.274 OPS.

Ad

Tonight, he faces Dean Kremer (8-7, 4.23 ERA). With Guerrero Jr.’s hot streak and ability to punish any pitch left middle-in, he’s an excellent value pick at +280 to leave the yard again.

#4. Austin Riley (+425)

Austin Riley crushed a homer and a double with four RBIs on Monday and followed it up with another solo shot Tuesday. He’s up to 16 home runs on the season and is starting to look like the dangerous middle-of-the-order bat Atlanta counts on.

Ad

Tonight, he faces lefty Angel Zerpa (3-1, 4.15 ERA), who’s been inconsistent and has allowed plenty of hard contact to right-handed hitters. With Riley’s power swing locked in, he’s a high-upside play at a generous +425 price.

#3. Francisco Lindor (+330)

Francisco Lindor enters tonight’s matchup with 20 home runs and 59 RBIs on the season. He’ll face Yu Darvish, who has struggled in 2025 with a 0-3 record and a 9.18 ERA, giving up plenty of hard contact along the way.

Ad

Lindor’s switch-hitting ability gives him a strong advantage against a pitcher who hasn’t been able to find consistent command. With Darvish’s struggles and Lindor’s knack for producing in big spots, he’s a strong value at +330 to add another homer to his tally.

#2. Junior Caminero (+310)

Junior Caminero is already up to 27 homers and 70 RBIs on the season. He went deep in Monday’s win over the Yankees, and he’ll face Will Warren (6-5, 4.82 ERA) today, who has been prone to giving up home runs, especially to aggressive hitters who can turn on his fastball.

Ad

With Caminero’s quick bat and knack for punishing mistakes, he’s a strong candidate to go yard for the second straight game, making +310 a great value.

#1. Julio Rodriguez (+380)

Julio Rodriguez is in one of his classic grooves, piling up hits and power in bunches. Over his last six games, he’s crushed four home runs and notched multi-hit efforts in four of those contests.

Now at 18 homers and 20 steals on the year, Julio’s power and speed make him a nightmare for opposing pitchers. Tonight, he faces lefty Jeffrey Springs (9-7, 4.13 ERA), who’s been inconsistent and has allowed plenty of hard contact to right-handed bats.

With his swing locked in and confidence soaring, Rodríguez at +380 is exactly the kind of hot-hand pick worth riding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More