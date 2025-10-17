The stakes couldn’t be higher as October baseball delivers two massive matchups tonight: Mariners vs Blue Jays (ALCS Game 5) and Dodgers vs Brewers (NLCS Game 4). Both series are shaping the path to the Fall Classic, and with elite pitching on the mound in each, home runs will once again be the ultimate difference-maker.

These playoffs have already reminded bettors that power bats often decide October, from clutch solo shots to game-breaking multi-run bombs; one swing can rewrite the entire night.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. - Cal Raleigh (+353)

Cal Raleigh remains the most obvious repeatable power play on any October board after a historic regular season (60 homers, 125 RBI in 2025).

He carried that thunder into the postseason, and tonight’s righty matchup against Kevin Gausman gives Raleigh several plausible paths to the seats: either he gets a mistake fastball early or he punishes a tired righty reliever later in the game.

With Miller starting for Seattle, the Blue Jays will likely work Gausman into favorable counts at times, and Raleigh is exactly the sort of hitter who capitalizes on that. For sheer repeatable home-run probability, Raleigh is the top play on this slate.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been torching the ball in this postseason; his recent output puts him among the most dangerous hitters alive in October, and he’s piled up extra-base hits and homers at an elite clip.

Facing Bryce Miller, a righty who has shown both quality and a few exploitable moments this postseason, Vlad’s path to a home run is straightforward: elevated fastball or a hanging breaking pitch over the middle of the plate.

The Blue Jays’ lineup protection also helps; pitchers are less likely to nibble around him all night. Given his hot form and proven ability to punish mistakes, Vladimir’s +366 price maps to a realistic mid-ticket play.

Springer has been one of the steadier postseason performers in recent years and continues to drive the Blue Jays’ offense with contact and occasional massive swings.

His 2025 regular season was outstanding, and his playoff approach, disciplined but aggressive on mistake pitches, makes him a threat in a series where managers are juggling arms.

Against a Mariners staff that can be worked, especially if Miller’s early window tightens, Springer’s veteran instincts make him an appealing mid-odds play for a late-inning impact swing.

#2. - William Contreras (+417)

William Contreras enters Game 4 against Shohei Ohtani, coming off a strong postseason stretch and a steady regular season.

Ohtani’s elite splitter-fastball mix will challenge him, but Contreras has shown the ability to punish elevated heaters, something Ohtani occasionally struggles with when pitching deep into games.

With Milwaukee needing a spark to stay alive, Contreras’ combination of line-drive power and consistency at the plate makes him a legitimate longshot threat to go deep at +417.

Freddie Freeman’s 2025 season (.295, 24 HR, 90 RBI) keeps him in the conversation for any power prop; he also provided late runs earlier in the NLCS.

The price here is longish for a hitter of his profile, but that likely reflects predictable matchup work and the possibility that the Brewers’ staff will try to neutralize him with matchup sequencing and spin-heavy relievers.

Freeman is a “take-a-smaller-unit” play, with reliable swing ability, but a payout that prices in tougher matchup planning.

