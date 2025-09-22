Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Ha-Seong Kim, Ronald Acuna Jr., and more for September 22, 2025

The September 22, MLB schedule is slightly lighter at three games, but the power potential remains stratospheric. Home run prop bets on today's home runs center around hitters who can have a huge impact even with the smaller slate.

Sluggers Rafael Devers and Christian Yelich pack consistent power, while Ha-Seong Kim and Ronald Acuna Jr. are on hot streaks that can make any game an incendiary display.

With positive matchups against pitchers who have struggled at times this year, these first-rounders are the greatest chance to leave the yard and bring excitement, even in just three games.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Ronald Acuna Jr. (+395)

Ronald Acuna Jr. draws a strong lefty-righty matchup against MacKenzie Gore, who has struggled with consistency this season, carrying a 5-14 record and 4.00 ERA.

Acuna just showcased his power with a two-run shot in Friday’s blowout win over Detroit, giving him 18 homers on the year.

While his 2025 numbers aren’t his usual MVP-level, his ability to punish mistakes and hit lefties well keeps him in play.

With Gore prone to giving up the long ball late in games, Acuna is a live candidate to go deep again.

#4. Rafael Devers (+433)

Rafael Devers has been a key power bat for the Giants this season, hitting .251 with 32 home runs and 105 RBI in 2025. He faces right-hander Michael McGreevy, who has a 7-3 record and 4.08 ERA this season.

Devers homered in Saturday’s 7-5 loss to the Dodgers, continuing his consistent power output, making him a strong candidate to deliver another long ball in this matchup at +433.

#3. Christian Yelich (+591)

Christian Yelich has been a steady power threat for the Brewers this season, hitting .266 with 29 home runs and 100 RBI in 2025.

He draws a difficult right-handed hurler in Nick Pivetta, who has been stingy at 13-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

Despite the difficulty, Yelich's contact skills and power combination make him a good bet to bust through with a homer, particularly since he has established himself as an RBI guy capable of coming through in clutch situations.

#2. Manny Machado (+341)

Manny Machado has been on fire at the plate, compiling multi-hit performances and hitting homers in crucial moments. He continues that momentum into today's game against Freddy Peralta.

With a solid 2025 campaign, hitting .275 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI, Machado's consistency and power make him a formidable threat every time he steps up to the plate.

Against Peralta, who has a 2.65 ERA in 17-6 so far this year, Machado's skill at cashing in on errors and driving the ball with power gives him a great opportunity to log another homer to his current streak.

#1. Ha-Seong Kim (+670)

Ha-Seong Kim has been making waves in the batter's box as of late, posting a 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday's victory over the Tigers and two home runs in his past three games.

Confronting the same left-handed pitcher, MacKenzie Gore, Kim steps in with a good matchup and a clear-cut rhythm in the batter's box.

Though he is not traditionally regarded as having long-ball potential, his recent tear illustrates he's hitting the ball hard and coming through for runs.

With his timing at its best and his confidence soaring, Kim has a good shot to carry his power surge and collect another home run today.

