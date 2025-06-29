Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jackson Holliday, Ketel Marte, and more for June 29, 2025

We’re heading into June 29 with another loaded MLB slate, and the long ball potential is dialed up to eleven. A mix of scorching hot hitters, exploitable pitching matchups, and hitter-friendly ballparks set the perfect stage for fireworks.

From Ketel Marte’s power surge in the desert to Juan Soto’s slugging in Pittsburgh, tonight’s card is stacked with sluggers primed to add to their home run tallies. Here’s a look at five of the most tempting home run prop bets on the board for Saturday’s action.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Jackson Holliday could send one deep into the seats tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Jackson Holliday’s been heating up quietly but steadily, and tonight might be the perfect breakout spot. The Orioles’ young sparkplug is batting .262 with 10 bombs this season and now gets a date with Taj Bradley, a righty who’s been flirting with danger.

Holliday’s sweet swing and ability to jump on elevated fastballs could turn lethal at hitter-friendly Camden Yards, making him a juicy +450 longshot to leave the yard.

#4. Juan Soto (+320)

Juan Soto could turn on one and launch it into orbit (Credits: IMAGN)

Juan Soto’s bat is scorching, and he’s stepping into a prime launch zone tonight. The Yankees slugger has ripped 6 homers in his last 8 games while torching pitchers to the tune of a .370 average and monstrous 1.506 OPS.

Now he gets Mike Burrows, a right-hander rocking a 4.45 ERA who’s been leaving souvenirs in the bleachers. With Soto’s elite plate discipline and ability to punish mistakes, this is a tailor-made matchup for another moonshot at enticing +320 odds.

#3. Cam Smith (+450)

Cam Smith could turn on one and launch it into orbit (Credits: IMAGN)

Cam Smith is dialed in and absolutely owning this Cubs series. The Astros' young sensation has gone deep twice in his last two games against Chicago and comes in batting a ridiculous .667 with a 2.083 OPS in this series alone.

Facing Jameson Taillon, who’s carrying a 4.47 ERA and has been vulnerable to righty bats, Smith’s red-hot form and elite contact rates set the stage for another potential blast in Houston. At this pace, it feels like every at-bat is a homer threat.

#2. Jo Adell (+285)

Jo Adell might blast one into the bleachers tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Jo Adell’s power stroke has been loud lately, and tonight’s matchup sets up beautifully for another big swing. He’s crushed five homers in his last 10 games while slashing a potent .342/.419/.763 with a 1.182 OPS over that stretch.

Back at home in Anaheim and facing lefty Mitchell Parker, Adell’s combination of raw strength and improved plate discipline makes him a serious long-ball threat in this spot.

#1. Ketel Marte (+400)

Ketel Marte could smash a no-doubter in this matchup (Credits: IMAGN)

Ketel Marte’s bat is sizzling like desert asphalt in June, and pitchers can’t seem to dodge the damage. After unloading a three-run missile in last night’s game, the D-backs’ switch-hitting star is rocking a blistering .394 average with four homers and 12 RBIs over his last eight.

With Cal Quantrill’s 5.56 ERA and homer-prone tendencies rolling into Chase Field, Marte’s red-hot form makes him a prime threat to leave the yard again tonight.

