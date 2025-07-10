Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jose Ramirez, Mike Trout, and more for July 10, 2025

The homers are coming in bunches this week, and tonight’s MLB slate feels like it’s built for fireworks. Jose Ramirez is on a tear with homers in three straight, Mike Trout just crushed two bombs last night, and Ronald Acuna Jr. reminded everyone why he’s one of the game’s deadliest hitters with a two-homer night of his own.

Ad

Add in sneaky value like Manny Machado, who is due for a bounce-back, and Agustin Ramirez, who’s torching Reds pitching this series, and you’ve got a juicy board for long ball bettors. Here’s a look at the top five home run prop bets for July 10.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Agustin Ramirez (+500)

Ad

Trending

Agustin Ramirez has the power to change the game with one swing (Credits: IMAGN)

Agustin Ramirez has been one of the sneaky-hot bats in this Marlins-Reds series, hitting .417 with five hits, four doubles, and a homer across the first three games. The rookie slugger’s .462 OBP and 1.462 OPS over that stretch highlight just how well he’s seeing the ball right now.

Ad

He’ll face lefty Nick Lodolo tonight, and while Lodolo’s been solid overall with a 3.58 ERA, his occasional struggles with hard contact set up nicely for Ramirez’s aggressive approach. With four extra-base hits in this series already, Ramirez is a live longshot to leave the yard again here.

#4. Manny Machado (+320)

Manny Machado looks primed to crush one out today (Credits: IMAGN)

Manny Machado (+320) started the week with a bang, going 3-for-5 with a homer against Arizona on Monday. Though he’s cooled off over the last two games with no hits, a matchup against struggling lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, sporting a 5.78 ERA, could be the perfect reset.

Ad

Machado’s track record against southpaws and his ability to break out of mini-slumps with authority make him a solid power threat to watch for July 10.

#3. Ronald Acuna Jr. (+240)

Ronald Acuna Jr. might blast one into the bleachers tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (+240) caught fire in Wednesday’s win over the A’s, going 2-for-4 with two solo homers and a walk. Now facing lefty JP Sears and his 4.76 ERA, Acuna’s power stroke looks primed to stay hot.

Ad

With his elite exit velocity and a favorable matchup, this is another prime spot for Acuna to extend his power surge. Riding that two-homer game momentum, don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard again today.

#2. Mike Trout (+290)

Mike Trout is locked in and ready to launch one tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Mike Trout is turning up the heat just in time for the summer push. After launching two homers last night in a wild 11-8 win over Texas, Trout now has three big flies in his previous four games.

Ad

He’s squaring the ball up again with confidence, and tonight he’ll face Patrick Corbin, a lefty who’s been vulnerable to right-handed power. Trout’s career-long ability to punish southpaws, paired with his current power surge, makes him one of the most dangerous bats on the board for July 10.

#1. Jose Ramirez (+260)

Jose Ramirez stays dangerous at the plate (Credits: IMAGN)

Jose Ramirez (+260) is on an absolute tear right now, launching a home run in three straight games and looking locked in at the plate. Over his last six contests, he’s batting .364 with four homers, seven RBIs, and a monster 1.416 OPS.

Now he gets a matchup with Jonathan Cannon, a righty carrying a 4.50 ERA who’s been vulnerable to power bats this season. Ramirez’s combo of pop and speed (25 steals too) makes him a constant threat, and with his red-hot form and strong numbers against righties, he’s well-positioned to extend his home run streak to four games tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More