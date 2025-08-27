Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and more for August 27, 2025

The long ball is back in the spotlight as MLB’s top sluggers aim to light up the scoreboard today. Cal Raleigh is riding a three-game homer streak, Aaron Judge looks to end his homer drought, and Juan Soto has been crushing the ball with authority.

Meanwhile, Zach Neto and Yordan Alvarez bring their own pop to the plate, making today’s top five home run prop bets a mix of streaks, comebacks, and pure power potential that could swing the game in an instant.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Aaron Judge (+185)

Judge faces right-hander Cade Cavalli, who has a 1-0 record with a 2.82 ERA this season. Despite not hitting a home run in his last seven games, Judge is long overdue for one.

With his elite power and ability to punish mistakes left over the plate, today could be the perfect spot for him to break the streak and add to his 40-homer season.

His track record at Yankee Stadium and history against right-handed pitching make him a reliable play even at shorter odds.

#4. Juan Soto (+380)

Soto has been seeing the ball well of late, piling up walks and quality contact. He draws a matchup against a right-hander, Taijuan Walker, who sports a 4-6 record with a 3.44 ERA this season.

Soto has been locked in lately, hitting 32 home runs with 78 RBI and adding 21 stolen bases for extra offensive spark.

Known for his patient approach and ability to drive the ball to all fields, he’s in a prime spot to continue his power surge against Walker, who has struggled with consistent command at times. Soto remains one of the most dangerous bats in the league and a strong candidate to leave the yard today.

#3. Zach Neto (+320)

Neto isn’t the first name people think of for power, but he’s been heating up recently with multiple extra-base hits over the past week. Neto will take on lefty Jacob Latz, who’s 1-0 with a 3.05 ERA, but Neto has been heating up at the plate lately.

He’s a rare blend of power and speed in 2025, hitting .268 with 23 home runs, 57 RBI, and 23 steals. Neto enters this game on a two-game home run streak, including a 2-for-4 effort with a solo shot and a walk in Monday’s 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Latz’s tendency to challenge hitters with fastballs over the plate could play right into Neto’s sweet spot, making him a high-upside candidate to go deep again. Expect him to look to extend his streak and keep his power numbers climbing.

#2. Yordan Alvarez (+255)

Yordan Alvarez is finally back in action after being activated from the 60-day injured list with a hand injury. He’ll face right-hander Chase Dollander, who has struggled this season with a 6.91 ERA.

Although Alvarez’s 2025 numbers (.206 average, 3 HR, 18 RBI) don’t jump off the page, he showed signs of life in his first game back, reaching base twice on walks in four plate appearances.

Given his track record of elite power and ability to punish mistakes, Alvarez could easily shake off the rust and deliver a big swing today, especially against a pitcher who’s been hittable this season.

#1. Cal Raleigh (+215)

Cal Raleigh has been on an absolute tear this season, hitting three home runs in his last three games. He’ll look to keep that hot streak alive against right-hander Yu Darvish, who’s been hittable this season with a 5.36 ERA.

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday’s 9-6 win over the Padres, showcasing the power that has him leading the home run charts with 50 this season.

With his recent form and the matchup favoring right-handed power hitters, Raleigh looks primed to go deep again today.

