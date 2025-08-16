Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Junior Caminero, Giancarlo Stanton, and more for August 16, 2025

Home runs shift games, flip bets and turn slumps into streaks. August baseball always brings power surges, and tonight’s slate is loaded with hitters in prime spots to go deep.

Ad

From veterans heating up against shaky arms to young sluggers carrying insane momentum, the board is offering real value. We’ve locked in five of the best swings for August 16, and each one comes with matchup data, recent form, and the odds that make them worth a look.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Giancarlo Stanton: +320

Ad

Trending

Giancarlo Stanton looks like he’s seeing beach balls right now. After torching the Twins with seven hits, two homers, and a 1.615 OPS in their series, he now gets a crack at Sonny Gray, who has been steady but hittable with a 4.06 ERA.

Stanton thrives when he’s locked in like this, and Gray’s mix of fastballs and sliders has historically been the type Stanton can punish. At +320, there’s real juice for him to keep his power surge rolling.

Ad

#4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +310

Vladimir Guerrero’s swing is built for loft and damage, and he’s been putting up consistent quality at-bats. He launched a two-run homer Thursday against the Cubs, pushing his season tally to 20 long balls with a strong .300 average.

Tonight, he matches up with Patrick Corbin, whose 4.00 ERA and tendency to leave mistakes over the plate make him a prime target.

Guerrero has been driving the ball with authority lately, and at +310, he’s in a great spot to extend his power streak.

Ad

#3. Corbin Carroll: +240

Corbin Carroll is heating up at the perfect time, and his recent surge makes him a real threat tonight. Over his last nine games, Carroll has crushed four homers with a .632 slugging percentage, showing off both power and consistency at the plate.

He’ll now face Chase Dollander, who’s struggled badly this season with a 2-9 record and 6.35 ERA, often getting burned by left-handed hitters. With Carroll’s speed and pop working in sync, the matchup sets up beautifully for him to add another long ball at +240.

Ad

#2. Vinnie Pasquantino: +400

Vinnie Pasquantino has been quietly mashing this month, and his bat looks locked in after a 2-for-5 performance with a homer and four RBI earlier this week.

Sitting at 22 home runs and 80 RBI on the year, he’s become a steady run producer in the middle of Kansas City’s lineup.

Tonight, he gets Sean Burke, who’s carrying a 4.26 ERA and has been prone to giving up big swings when he falls behind in counts. With Vinnie’s patient approach and ability to punish mistakes, the value at +400 is tough to ignore for a potential long ball.

Ad

#1. Junior Caminero: +350

Junior Caminero is on a different planet right now, blasting 7 homers in his last 8 games while slashing a jaw-dropping .394/.429/1.061 in that stretch. His season totals already sit at 35 HR and 85 RBI, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Tonight, he draws Justin Verlander, who’s having a rough year at 1-9 with a 4.53 ERA, leaving plenty of room for damage if Caminero catches one of his elevated fastballs. With his current tear, he’s the hottest power bat on the slate and carries major appeal at +350 to leave the yard again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More