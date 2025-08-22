Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Kyle Schwarber, Mark Vientos, and more for August 22, 2025

The ball has been flying out of parks lately, and Friday’s MLB slate sets up perfectly for some more fireworks. With several sluggers heating up at the plate and a few vulnerable arms on the mound, there’s no shortage of power potential to target.

From established mashers like Kyle Schwarber and Giancarlo Stanton to hot-handed bats such as Jurickson Profar and Lenyn Sosa, today’s lineup of home run prop picks has a mix of reliability and sneaky value. Let’s break down the top five long ball candidates for August 22.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Kyle Schwarber (+170)

Schwarber remains one of the most dangerous lefty power bats in baseball, coming off a monster series against the Mariners where he slashed .429 with two home runs, a double, and seven RBI, showing just how locked in his swing is right now.

With 45 homers already this season and his ability to change the game with one swing, Schwarber now gets Cade Cavalli, a young right-hander with strong stuff but limited experience.

Given Schwarber’s hot bat and his history of feasting on mistakes over the plate, this looks like a prime spot for him to extend his power surge and continue adding to his already massive home run tally.

#4. Giancarlo Stanton (+240)

Stanton is heating up in a big way, reminding everyone just how dangerous his bat can be when he’s locked in. After blasting a pinch-hit two-run shot in extras on Wednesday, Stanton has now homered in three straight games, including a two-homer outburst earlier in the Rays series.

He enters tonight with a .303 average and 15 homers despite missing time, showing elite efficiency at the plate when healthy. Now he faces Brayan Bello, a solid right-hander with a 3.23 ERA, but one who has occasionally been punished by power hitters when he leaves his sinker up.

With Stanton seeing the ball as well as he has all season, this matchup feels like another opportunity for him to extend his home run streak and keep carrying the Yankees’ offense.

#3. Jurickson Profar (+550)

Profar has suddenly turned into one of the hottest bats in baseball right now, catching fire with four homers in his last four games, including a monster two-homer, five-RBI performance against the White Sox on Monday.

The Braves switch-hitter has been flashing rare power to go along with his usual versatility, giving him sneaky value in the home run market.

Tonight, he draws rookie right-hander Nolan McLean, who has impressed early with a spotless ERA but remains untested against a veteran like Profar who thrives on mistakes.

With his swing locked in and confidence soaring, Profar is a live longshot to keep the power surge alive and make it five homers in five games.

#2. Lenyn Sosa (+500)

Sosa has been swinging a hot bat lately with three home runs across his last six games, showing a timely power surge that has boosted his profile in the White Sox lineup. On Monday, he showcased his pop again with a three-run shot and four RBI overall in a high-scoring win over Atlanta.

Tonight he faces Zebby Matthews, a right-hander with a 5.06 ERA who has struggled to keep the ball in the park.

With Sosa’s bat trending upward and Matthews’ vulnerability to hard contact, this matchup sets up well for another potential long ball at strong betting value.

#1. Mark Vientos (+550)

Vientos has started to show some sneaky pop, going deep twice in his last four games, including a two-run shot earlier this week against Washington.

The Mets slugger now gets a lefty in Joey Wentz, who carries a 4.72 ERA and has been prone to giving up crooked numbers when his command slips.

Vientos’ power tends to play up against southpaws, and with his bat heating up, this spot offers excellent upside for another long ball at plus money.

