Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Lenyn Sosa, Cody Bellinger, and more for August 19, 2025 

The home run race heats up again tonight with several stars entering play in peak form, and the matchups set up for fireworks.

Bryce Harper is fresh off a two-homer performance, Corbin Carroll has been flashing his power-speed combo, Cody Bellinger is finding his groove at the plate, Lenyn Sosa has homered in back-to-back games and Francisco Lindor is scorching hot with multi-hit games in five straight.

With all of them facing hittable pitching, the stage looks perfect for another round of long balls.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Lenyn Sosa (+550)

Lenyn Sosa has found his power stroke at just the right time, and he gets another favorable matchup against Bryce Elder, who’s struggled to a 5-9 record with a 5.89 ERA.

Sosa is hitting .274 on the season with 17 homers and 54 RBIs, but what jumps out is his recent tear, three home runs in his last four games, including a two-game homer streak capped by a three-run shot against Atlanta.

With Elder prone to giving up long balls and Sosa swinging a hot bat, he’s a dangerous middle-of-the-order threat in this matchup.

#4. Francisco Lindor (+380)

Francisco Lindor is on an absolute tear right now, slashing an insane .619/.652/1.190 over his last five games with three homers, seven RBIs and multi-hit efforts in every single outing.

For the season, he’s batting .259 with 24 home runs, 71 RBIs, 82 runs scored and 20 steals, showing his complete impact across the board.

Tonight, he draws Jake Irvin, who has been hittable with an 8-7 record and 5.14 ERA, making this a perfect spot for Lindor to keep his red-hot streak alive. Few hitters in baseball are seeing the ball better than him right now.

#3. Bryce Harper (+265)

Harper has been locked in at the plate, raising his season line to a .262 average with 21 homers, 58 RBIs, 56 runs and 10 steals.

He crushed two home runs in Monday’s 12-7 win over Seattle, finishing 3-for-6 with three RBIs, and now has the momentum of a vintage Harper power surge.

He’ll step in against Bryce Miller, who has struggled this year with a 2-5 record and 5.73 ERA, giving Harper an ideal matchup to extend his hot streak. With his timing locked in, Harper looks primed to do more damage at the plate.

#2. Corbin Carroll (+330)

Corbin Carroll has been a dynamic spark for Arizona, slashing .251 with 27 homers, 64 RBIs, 82 runs and 16 steals this season.

He’s coming off a strong showing against Colorado, where he went 2-for-4 with a walk and launched a solo shot, marking yet another reminder of his blend of power and speed.

Carroll now faces Tanner Bibee, who sits at 9-9 with a 4.54 ERA and has been prone to giving up the long ball in tough spots.

With Carroll seeing the ball well and providing consistent impact at the top of the order, he’s a dangerous bat to watch in this matchup.

#1. Cody Bellinger (+370)

Cody Bellinger continues to provide steady middle-of-the-order production for the Yankees, hitting .264 with 22 home runs, 71 RBIs and 10 steals on the year.

He’s shown signs of heating up again with two homers over his last five games, and he’ll get a look at Shane Baz, who has been inconsistent this season with an 8-9 record and 4.93 ERA.

Given Baz’s tendency to leave pitches up and Bellinger’s recent pop, the matchup sets up well for another potential big swing from the Yankees’ slugger.

