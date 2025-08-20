Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Matt Olson, Juan Soto, and more for August 20, 2025

The long ball market has been heating up, and Wednesday’s MLB slate brings plenty of power bats in favorable spots. From red-hot sluggers to matchup-driven plays, today’s board features several hitters with momentum on their side.

With stars like Matt Olson and Juan Soto in prime positions, along with value plays such as Cal Raleigh and Zach Neto, we’ve narrowed down the top five home run prop bets worth targeting for Wednesday.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Cal Raleigh (+275)

Raleigh’s power stroke remains one of Seattle’s biggest weapons, with his left-handed bat built to punish mistakes up in the zone. He is slashing .249 with 47 home runs, 102 RBI and 83 runs scored.

He enters tonight fresh off a two-run shot in Sunday’s Little League Classic against the Mets, showing his power swing is still dialed in.

The Mariners’ catcher now faces lefty Jesus Luzardo (11-6, 4.21 ERA), who has struggled at times with command and has given up damage to right-handed hitters. With 14 steals also showing his all-around game, Raleigh brings strong value at +275 to leave the yard again.

Ohtani’s odds aren’t giving much value, but it’s hard to ignore his form. He continues to put on a show in 2025, now hitting .284 with 44 homers, 83 RBI and 120 runs scored.

He went deep yesterday against the Rockies and gets another favorable matchup tonight against right-hander Tanner Gordon (3-5, 7.98 ERA), who’s been one of the league’s most hittable starters.

Given Ohtani’s elite ability to punish mistakes and the thin Colorado pitching staff, the stage is set for him to extend his power surge with another long ball.

#3. Zach Neto (+330)

Neto has been one of the Angels’ most consistent bats lately, launching four homers in his last eight games and pushing his season totals to 21 home runs, 55 RBI, and 74 runs while hitting .269 with 22 steals.

He faces Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.73 ERA), a right-hander who’s had trouble keeping the ball in the park this year.

With Neto’s recent surge in power and ability to attack mistakes, he profiles as a strong value play to stay hot at the plate.

#2. Matt Olson (+330)

Olson hasn’t left the yard in this series yet, but he’s been locked in at the plate against the White Sox, going 7-for-10 with three doubles, three runs scored and a staggering 1.700 OPS across the first two games.

On the season, he’s slashing .273 with 19 homers and 72 RBI, showing steady power despite a modest home run total by his standards.

He draws lefty Martin Perez (1-2, 3.09 ERA), who’s been solid but doesn’t generate many strikeouts, giving Olson chances to square up hittable pitches. With Olson already scorching hot in this matchup, tonight feels like a prime spot for him to break out the long ball.

#1. Juan Soto (+380)

Soto headlines the list thanks to both form and matchup. He’s been scorching in August, driving the ball with authority to all fields with six homers in his last 11 games, including a solo shot yesterday against his former team, the Nationals.

For the season, he’s batting .251 with 31 homers, 72 RBI and 20 steals, showing a well-rounded impact even during his streaky stretches. He’ll face right-hander Brad Lord (3-6, 3.26 ERA), who’s been effective but can give up damage when falling behind in counts.

Given Soto’s recent tear and the added motivation of facing Washington again, he’s a strong candidate to leave the yard once more in this matchup.

