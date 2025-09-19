Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Matt Olson, Kerry Carpenter, and more for September 19, 2025

The MLB season is entering its crucial stretch, and power hitters are stepping up at the plate. Today’s top home run prop bets highlight sluggers who are in red-hot form and ready to make an impact.

From Matt Olson’s multi-game homer streak to Pete Alonso and Hunter Goodman’s recent fireworks, these players have shown the ability to change a game with one swing.

With several matchups favoring hitters and pitchers struggling to contain the long ball, these top five picks offer high-value opportunities for fans and bettors looking for the best home run prop bets in MLB today.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Kerry Carpenter: +383

Kerry Carpenter continues to show why he is one of the Tigers' most feared late-game power threats.

Even in a pinch-hitting role on Tuesday, he made one plate appearance matter with a solo homer, showing he can do damage in any spot.

Tonight, he faces righty Bryce Elder, who has struggled with consistency this season, having a 5.56 ERA.

Carpenter's raw power, combined with Elder's vulnerability to long balls, makes him a tempting selection to keep his power show going and get back to the seats.

#4. Hunter Goodman: +272

Hunter Goodman has been racking up big performances for the Rockies, going 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored against the Marlins on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old catcher already has 30 homers this season and shows no signs of slowing down. Tonight, he faces left-hander Sam Aldegheri, who has yet to find his rhythm with a 10.38 ERA.

With Goodman’s hot bat and Aldegheri’s struggles, this matchup could easily see the Rockies’ slugger extend his power streak.

#3. Taylor Ward: +343

Taylor Ward has been turning heads with his power lately, smacking two solo home runs in Wednesday’s 9-2 loss to Milwaukee.

The 31-year-old outfielder has 33 homers on the season and seems to find the barrel at the perfect moments.

Tonight, he faces right-hander Bradley Blalock, who’s struggled with a 9.00 ERA in 2025.

Given Ward’s recent hot streak and Blalock’s inconsistencies, this matchup is primed for Ward to add another homer to his tally and continue his red-hot power display.

#2. Pete Alonso: +286

When Alonso locks in, it’s usually trouble for pitchers, and right now, he’s in one of those classic “Polar Bear” grooves.

With home runs in four straight games, Alonso is punishing both lefties and righties with ease.

Tonight, he faces left-hander Andrew Alvarez, who’s just 1-0 with a sparkling 1.15 ERA, but Alonso’s recent form and ability to handle lefties make him a top candidate to keep his streak alive and send another ball over the fence.

#1. Matt Olson: +356

Matt Olson has locked into one of those dangerous stretches where pitchers can’t afford mistakes. The Braves’ first baseman has gone deep five times in his last six games, and he’s not just hitting home runs; he’s piling up extra-base hits with authority.

Tuesday’s doubleheader was the perfect example, as Olson showcased his full power arsenal with a double, a triple, and a homer.

Now he gets a matchup with Charlie Morton, who’s struggled to keep the ball in the park this season with a 5.56 ERA.

Given Olson’s current form and his track record of punishing right-handers, he enters tonight as one of the hottest power bats in baseball and a premier home run threat.

