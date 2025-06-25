Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5, including Max Muncy, Junior Caminero, and more for June 25, 2025

MLB Home run markets are buzzing tonight, with a mix of streaking sluggers and power bats squaring off against pitchers leaking home runs at an alarming rate.

Ad

From Shohei Ohtani chasing his third straight game with a blast to Junior Caminero torching baseballs over the last week, it’s a slate loaded with hot bats and vulnerable arms.

With Coors Field in play and several starters struggling to keep the ball in the yard, tonight sets up perfectly for a handful of fireworks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Jo Adell (+330)

Jo Adell might make the outfielders turn and watch it fly - Source: Imagn

Jo Adell is up against Red Sox’s Richard Fitts, who’s struggled to contain hitters with a 4.71 ERA at Angels' home. Adell’s 16 homers and 39 RBIs this season highlight his power, and a recent 3-day homer streak shows he’s locked in.

Ad

With a strong .280 average and .400 OBP over his last seven games, and solid plate discipline, Adell looks poised to punish any mistake and go deep in this favorable matchup.

#4 James Wood (+350)

James Wood could smash a no-doubter in this matchup - Source: Imagn

James Wood stays scorching as he faces Nick Pivetta, who’s coughed up five homers in his last four outings. Wood’s been a consistent slugging threat, with 22 homers, 63 RBIs and a .281 average on the year.

Ad

Over his last six games, he has crushed four bombs with a .731 slugging and 1.076 OPS, making him a serious candidate to add another long ball against a vulnerable pitcher in a hitter-friendly setting.

#3 Junior Caminero (+310)

Junior Caminero could send the crowd scrambling for a home run ball - Source: Imagn

Junior Caminero is dialed in right now, slashing a ridiculous .400/.475/.800 with four homers and nine RBIs over his last nine games. He steps in today against Michael Wacha, who’s surrendered six homers in his last five starts, a trend begging to be exploited.

Ad

With 19 bombs and a .264 average on the season, Caminero’s hot bat and Wacha’s recent long ball issues make this a prime spot for another moonshot.

#2 Max Muncy [Dodgers] (+275)

Max Muncy has a chance to leave his mark with a big fly - Source: Imagn

Max Muncy’s power stroke has flipped the switch this week, and the timing couldn’t be better. After a two-homer eruption against the Nationals and a two-hit showing at Coors yesterday, he’s locked in for another favorable spot.

Ad

With 11 bombs and 45 RBIs this year, Muncy now faces Chase Dollander, a righty with a bruised 6.19 ERA who’s served up loud contact all season. In the thin air of Colorado, with Muncy’s swing dialed in, this matchup screams long ball potential.

#1 Shohei Ohtani (+130)

Shohei Ohtani could unleash a monster shot under the lights tonight - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani is back doing Shohei things, and pitchers should be nervous, with a .289 average, 27 homers and 51 RBIs on the year.

The superstar slugger has homered in back-to-back games and rolls into Coors Field against Chase Dollander, who’s battling a 6.19 ERA and homer-prone tendencies. In a park built for power hitters and with Ohtani’s swing sizzling, there’s every reason to believe the streak will stretch to three.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More