Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Mickey Moniak, Pete Alonso, and more for September 18, 2025

The MLB slate is packed with hitters on fire, and today’s prop bets highlight the best power threats ready to light up the scoreboard. From Pete Alonso’s three-game home run streak to Mickey Moniak’s four homers in three games, these five sluggers have shown they can turn any at-bat into a highlight reel moment.

Ad

With pitchers struggling in recent starts and the matchups favoring the big bats, these picks could make for an exciting day of long balls and scoring bursts.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Pete Alonso: +286

Pete Alonso has been on a tear, carrying a three-game home run streak into today’s contest against Padres' Randy Vasquez.

Ad

Trending

This isn’t just any power surge, he’s turning fastballs into highlight reels, with 36 homers, 119 RBI, and 80 runs already this season.

Today’s matchup plays right into his strengths: a pitcher who struggles with elevated velocity and mistakes over the plate.

Alonso’s knack for staying locked in with two strikes and punishing anything middle-in makes him one to watch. If he keeps this momentum, the streak could turn into something even more explosive.

Ad

Juan Soto is feeling excellent, going deep against the Padres yesterday and reminding everyone why he is one of the most intimidating hitters in the game.

With 41 homers, 99 RBI, and 32 steals on the season to date, Soto possesses raw power with plus plate skills, making him feared against right-handers like Randy Vasquez.

His drive-the-ball-to-all-fields approach and ability to stay laser-sharp in clutch at-bats set up the opportunity for today to have him extend his hot streak. Expect Soto to tee ball off and add to his highlight reel that continues to build.

Ad

#3. Manny Machado: +345

Manny Machado has been a flat-out masher for the Padres this season, with 26 home runs and 92 RBI and displaying consistent offense pop.

He's off his 3-for-5 performance with a grand slam against the Mets and demonstrating that he's capable of getting the job done under duress.

Against Jonah Tong (1-2, 8.49 ERA), Machado faces a good one against a righty who's had a tough year.

With his scorching bat and knack for turning every pitch into an extra-base ball, Machado is one of the top choices to keep his home run spree going today.

Ad

Trevor Story has been a dynamic force for the Red Sox, combining power with speed, he’s already stolen 31 bases and hit 24 homers this season.

Coming off a 3-for-4 game with two stolen bases against the Athletics, Story is locked in at the plate and on the bases.

Facing J.T. Ginn (3-6, 4.69 ERA), he has a prime matchup to add another homer to his 2025 total, potentially.

When Story’s bat is hot, he’s capable of turning any pitch into a highlight, making him one of the top home run props today.

Ad

#1. Mickey Moniak: +433

Mickey Moniak is absolutely tearing it up, hitting 4 homers in his last 3 games, and he now faces a tough challenge in Sandy Alcantara.

Despite Alcantara’s 5.53 ERA, Moniak’s timing and power are peaking at the perfect moment.

With 23 homers and 66 RBI this season, he’s showing he can punish mistakes over the fence.

If he keeps this red-hot form going, expect Moniak to turn today into another highlight-reel performance for the Rockies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More