Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna Jr., and more for June 23, 2025

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Elly De La Cruz (+260)

Elly De La Cruz is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Elly De La Cruz is ready to exploit rookie Allan Winans’ lack of MLB experience in what could be a breakout performance at home. De La Cruz’s blend of explosive power and blazing speed, 17 homers and 21 steals this season, makes him a nightmare for any pitcher, let alone a fresh-faced rookie.

Riding a hot streak with five homers in his last 10 games and a scorching .317 average, he’s dialed in and hungry to add to his highlight reel tonight. Watch for De La Cruz to turn this matchup into a showcase of raw talent and clutch hitting.

#4 Ronald Acuna Jr. (+275)

Ronald Acuna Jr. could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight - Source: Imagn

Ronald Acuna Jr. is absolutely scorching hot this season, hitting an insane .396 with 8 homers and 15 RBIs in 2025. Over his last 12 games, he’s slashing .525/.642/.900 with a massive 1.542 OPS, showcasing his elite bat speed and power.

Facing Paul Blackburn, who has struggled with a 6.92 ERA this year, Acuna is in the perfect position to extend his hot streak and launch another big home run today.

#3 Ketel Marte (+115)

Ketel Marte has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Ketel Marte faces White Sox righty Shane Smith, who has a strong 2.85 ERA this season. Marte has been crushing it in 2025 with a .310 average, 13 homers and 30 RBIs.

In his last three games, he’s gone 10-for-15 with 5 doubles and a home run, showing elite contact and power at the plate. At White Sox home, Marte looks primed to add another big hit today.

#2 Mike Trout (+270)

Mike Trout might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Mike Trout’s 2025 season has been solid but a bit quiet, batting .227 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. Despite the numbers, his exit velocity sits strong at 92.7 mph with a hard-hit rate of 54.7%, showing he’s still driving the ball with authority.

Trout faces Walker Buehler, who carries a 5.95 ERA this season, giving Trout a solid chance to connect for a big home run at Angels home.

#1 Aaron Judge (+165)

Aaron Judge could hit a home run in the MLB today. - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge steps up against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo, who owns a 3.71 ERA this season.

Judge’s 2025 numbers are elite, batting .367 with 27 home runs and 61 RBIs, while carrying a powerful 95.3 mph average exit velocity and a 24.6% barrels per plate appearance rate.At Reds' home, Judge’s ability to consistently crush pitches makes him a top candidate to send one deep today.

