Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Nathan Lukes, Shohei Ohtani, and more for August 4, 2025

Some hitters are simply too hot to ignore, and today’s MLB slate is packed with sneaky power spots that sportsbooks haven’t fully caught up to. Whether it’s Shohei Ohtani lurking with his all-around dominance, or under-the-radar names like Nathan Lukes and Ketel Marte flashing sudden home run upside, this is a day where the long ball could fly in bunches.

With favorable pitching matchups and several hitters entering on mini-hot streaks, here are five home run prop bets that deserve a serious look for August 4.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Ketel Marte (+240)

Ketel Marte continues to quietly produce for the Diamondbacks, and after launching a home run in his last outing against the Athletics, he enters tonight’s matchup with his swing dialed in.

Marte’s switch-hitting ability makes him a constant threat, and his .288 average paired with 21 home runs shows how efficiently he’s converting quality at-bats into power production.

Facing a pitching staff that has struggled to suppress hard contact, Marte’s blend of timing and plate coverage makes him an enticing play at +240 to go deep again and extend his power streak.

#4. Yandy Diaz (+350)

Yandy Diaz is riding a power surge into today’s matchup after blasting two homers in a 3-for-4 performance against the Dodgers in game 2.

Now up to 20 home runs on the season, Diaz will face Yusei Kikuchi, a lefty who’s had a solid year but has been prone to giving up barrels when his fastball command drifts.

Diaz, with his .282 average and disciplined approach, isn’t typically known as a pure slugger, but when he’s locked in, his line-drive power translates into surprise long balls. At +350, riding his current hot streak against a hittable lefty feels like a value window you don’t want to miss.

#3. Nathan Lukes (+425)

Nathan Lukes has quietly been a spark for the Blue Jays, and today’s matchup against Tanner Gordon presents an underrated home run opportunity.

Gordon’s 4.85 ERA comes with a tendency to leave pitches over the heart of the plate, especially to left-handed hitters like Lukes. While Lukes doesn’t boast gaudy home run totals (9 on the year), his recent swings have shown increasing lift and hard contact.

With the right matchup and plus odds at +425, Lukes is a bold but intriguing dart throw to catch one and send it into the seats.

#2. Matt Wallner (+400)

Matt Wallner has emerged as one of the most underrated launch-angle hitters in the league. With two home runs in his last four games, including a clutch two-run shot on Saturday, Wallner’s barrel-heavy swing is once again becoming a problem for pitchers.

He’ll face Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, who’s pitched well this season but has shown vulnerabilities against lefty power when his command drifts.

Wallner’s raw power is never in question; it’s about finding his groove, and with his recent homers, +400 offers sneaky value for another blast today.

#1. Shohei Ohtani (+200)

Shohei Ohtani steps into tonight’s matchup against Sonny Gray with a full arsenal of momentum, coming off a 2-for-3 game where he doubled, walked twice, and swiped two bags.

While the homers have paused briefly, his approach at the plate is locked in, and Gray’s 4.38 ERA with spotty command to left-handed sluggers gives Ohtani a prime opportunity to unleash his 94.5 mph exit velocity and 22.2% barrel rate.

With 38 home runs already and a keen eye waiting for a mistake, Ohtani at +200 feels like the safest bet on the board to launch one into the seats.

