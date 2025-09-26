Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Rafael Devers, James Wood, and more for September 26, 2025

Finding power bats who can change the game with one swing is what home run props are all about, and today’s matchups set the stage for plenty of fireworks.

From red-hot veterans like Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber to emerging stars like James Wood, several hitters are stepping into favorable spots against pitchers who have struggled to keep the ball in the yard.

Add in Rafael Devers’ recent power surge and Francisco Lindor’s hot streak, and we’ve got a slate packed with potential long balls. Let’s break down the top five home run prop bets for September 26.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#1. Kyle Schwarber: +158

Kyle Schwarber is reminding everyone why he’s one of the most feared power bats in baseball. The Phillies slugger erupted for a 4-for-5 night on Wednesday, launching two solo shots and pushing his season total to 56 homers.

That makes it three bombs in his last three games, and when Schwarber gets hot like this, it’s usually trouble for opposing pitchers.

Joe Ryan has been solid this season with a 3.47 ERA, but his four-seam fastball-heavy approach is exactly the type Schwarber has feasted on throughout his career.

With his swing perfectly locked in and Citizens Bank Park always friendly to left-handed power, Schwarber looks like the best bet on the slate to go deep again.

#2. Aaron Judge: +178

Aaron Judge may have been quiet in yesterday’s matchup, but if there’s one thing bettors know by now, it’s that a cold day rarely stretches into two for the Yankees’ superstar.

Judge is still sitting on a .330 average with 51 homers this season, and he just reminded everyone of his ceiling earlier in the week with a two-homer, four-RBI explosion against the White Sox.

Today, he draws Trevor Rogers, who’s been dominant on paper with a 1.35 ERA but hasn’t faced many lineups stacked like New York’s.

Judge has the patience to make Rogers come into the zone, and when that happens, his elite exit velocity does the rest. At +178, he’s still a premium play to bounce back and deliver another long ball.

#3. Rafael Devers: +297

The Giants slugger has left the yard three times in his last five games, all of them solo shots, showing that his swing is dialed in even when the bases are empty.

Tonight, he draws a juicy matchup against German Marquez, who’s been tagged for a 6.49 ERA and has had a rough time keeping the ball in the park all season.

Devers’ quick bat and ability to turn on mistakes make him one of the more dangerous left-handed hitters in baseball, and given Marquez’s struggles, this feels like a spot where another long ball is well within reach. At +297, the value is strong on a bat that looks locked in.

#4. Francisco Lindor: +428

Francisco Lindor is doing it all for the Mets right now, getting on base, swiping bags, and most importantly, driving the ball out of the park. He’s gone deep three times in his last four games, flashing the kind of rhythm that makes him such a dangerous leadoff presence.

Tonight, he’ll see Sandy Alcantara, who hasn’t been himself in 2025 with a 5.48 ERA and plenty of hard contact allowed.

Lindor’s swing looks crisp, and with his ability to punish mistakes early in counts, this is the perfect spot to keep the power surge alive.

At +428, you’re getting a hot hitter with momentum facing a pitcher that’s searching for answers, a combination worth backing.

#5. James Wood: +315

James Wood is catching fire at exactly the right time, and he’s making pitchers pay for every mistake. The Nationals’ young slugger blasted two solo shots yesterday, giving him three homers in just his last two games played.

Even more impressive, he’s hitting .571 with a 2.000 slugging percentage across his last Braves series, flashing the raw power that makes him such a dangerous matchup.

Tonight he’ll see Yoendrys Gomez, who’s been hittable with a 4.92 ERA and prone to giving up the long ball when he falls behind in counts.

With Wood seeing the ball this well and consistently lifting for damage, another homer at +315 odds is well within reach.

