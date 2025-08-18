Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5, including Rafael Devers, Shohei Ohtani, and more for August 18, 2025

Home run hitters have been stealing the spotlight this week, and tonight’s MLB slate sets up perfectly for another power-packed showcase. From Cal Raleigh’s 47-homer tear to Shohei Ohtani chasing history with his bat, the stage is loaded with sluggers who can change games with one swing.

Rafael Devers gets a lefty he’s had success against. Marcell Ozuna is heating up at the right time, while Salvador Perez continues to mash with elite hard-hit metrics. Add in Ohtani’s looming breakout after a brief homer drought, and this list of five power bats has the potential to light up the MLB scoreboard on August 18.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Cal Raleigh (+235)

Cal Raleigh isn’t just hitting home runs this MLB season; he’s crushing them at a pace that has pitchers losing sleep.

Sitting at 47 bombs with 102 RBIs, he’s turned himself into the heart of Seattle’s power game. He just reminded everyone with a two-run shot in the Little League Classic on Sunday.

When Raleigh locks in, his pull power plays in any ballpark, and with odds at +235, he’s the kind of bat that can change your ticket with one swing.

#4 Marcell Ozuna (+390)

Marcell Ozuna is starting to find that trademark power stroke again, and it couldn’t come at a better time for bettors. The Braves slugger just went deep against the Mets on Wednesday as a part of a 2-for-4 night, giving him four home runs in his last eight games.

He sits at 20 long balls on the year with 60 RBIs. While his overall average of .236 doesn’t jump off the page, his bat looks locked in.

Facing Yoendrys Gomez, who’s carrying a 5.56 ERA and has been vulnerable to damage, Ozuna at +390 has the kind of boom-or-bust potential that could easily cash if he connects early.

#3 Rafael Devers (+370)

Rafael Devers remains one of the Giants' most dangerous bats, and his matchup with Nestor Cortes lines up well for power potential.

The lefty slugger has launched 23 homers with 81 RBIs this MLB season. While his average sits at .257, his ability to punish mistakes keeps him a constant threat.

Cortes has struggled this year with a 5.71 ERA, leaving plenty of room for damage if Devers gets a hittable pitch. With his knack for delivering in big spots and consistent hard contact, Devers at +370 is a strong play to go deep tonight.

#2 Salvador Perez (+350)

Salvador Perez continues to be one of the MLB's most reliable power bats, and his matchup against Jack Leiter offers plenty of intrigue.

Perez is slashing .244 with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs in 2025, and his batted-ball profile backs up his power upside, posting a 90.4 mph average exit velocity, 47.3% hard-hit rate and 15.4% barrel rate per plate appearance.

Those numbers show that when Perez connects, it’s almost always loud contact, giving him strong odds to add to his home run tally against a young pitcher still finding consistency in the majors. At +350, Perez makes for a dangerous prop play to leave the yard tonight.

#1 Shohei Ohtani (+160)

Shohei Ohtani is once again the top choice on the board, as his combination of raw power and recent dominance at the plate makes him hard to fade. He’s batting .283 with 43 home runs, 80 RBIs and 118 runs this season, adding 17 stolen bases for good measure.

While Ohtani hasn’t homered in his last four MLB games, it’s worth remembering that he was on a four-game homer streak just before that, showcasing how quickly he can flip the switch.

Facing Freeland, who owns a 5.18 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard, Ohtani looks primed to break out the long ball again, making him the most dangerous home run prop option on the board.

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More