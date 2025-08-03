Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Romy Gonzalez, Corey Seager and more for August 3, 2025

The home run train doesn’t stop in August, and tonight’s matchups are loaded with sluggers ready to flex their power. Pete Alonso is hunting for his third straight game with a bomb, Corey Seager’s barrels are dialed in and Matt Chapman is crushing baseballs harder than his average suggests.

Add in Salvador Perez’s vintage power surge and a sneaky-hot Romy Gonzalez facing a top-tier pitcher, and this slate is filled with home run betting gems.

Here are today’s top 5 MLB home run prop bets that could light up the scoreboard and your betting slip.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Romy Gonzalez (+600)

Romy Gonzalez has been quietly turning heads with a sudden power surge, belting two home runs in his last three games while hitting .297 this season.

The versatile Red Sox infielder now gets a tough assignment against Framber Valdez, but Gonzalez has been punishing lefties with quick-trigger swings and isn’t afraid to jump on first-pitch fastballs.

At +600, Gonzalez is a high-upside longshot with the form and confidence to sneak one over the fence, even against a top-tier arm like Valdez.

#4. Salvador Perez (+425)

Salvador Perez is on one of his classic power surges, homering in back-to-back games and bringing his season total to 20 bombs with 66 RBI. The veteran backstop still has one of the best power strokes in the game, especially when he gets a pitch on the inner half.

Perez has always thrived against pitchers who challenge him early in the count, and tonight’s matchup gives him the perfect opportunity to stay hot.

With his swing locked in and momentum on his side, +425 offers excellent value for Salvy to make it three straight games with a long ball.

#3. Matt Chapman (+400)

Matt Chapman’s power metrics are quietly telling a bigger story than his .232 average shows. With a 93.3 mph average exit velocity, a 50.4% hard-hit rate and barreling up 11.6% of his plate appearances, Chapman is making dangerous contact.

Tonight, he’ll square off against Frankie Montas, a right-hander who’s been shaky all season with a 5.46 ERA and issues with leaving pitches up in the zone.

Chapman’s quick hands and uppercut swing are perfectly suited to exploit Montas’ mistakes. At +400, the power upside is too good to pass up for a hitter who can change a game with one swing.

#2. Corey Seager (+350)

Corey Seager may not have gaudy home run totals this year, but his quality of contact is still elite. With a 93.4 mph average exit velocity, a hard-hit rate north of 54% and a barrel rate of 15.6% per plate appearance, Seager is consistently finding the sweet spot.

He faces right-hander Logan Evans, who’s sporting a 4.22 ERA and has been vulnerable to left-handed power.

Seager’s smooth lefty swing and pull-side loft make him a serious threat to capitalize on any pitch left over the plate. At +350, he’s a sharp play to add to his homer tally tonight.

#1. Pete Alonso (+255)

When it comes to raw power, Pete Alonso remains one of baseball’s most feared sluggers. After launching a three-run homer and adding a double in Saturday’s win over the Giants, Alonso has homers in back-to-back games and sits at 24 long balls with 86 RBI on the season.

Tonight, he faces rookie left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, who’s struggled in limited action with a 7.20 ERA. Alonso feasts on inexperienced pitchers, especially lefties who leave pitches up in the zone.

With his power stroke clicking and confidence sky-high, Alonso at +255 is a prime bet to make it three straight games with a home run.

