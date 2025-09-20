Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Ronald Acuna Jr., Trent Grisham, and more for September 20, 2025

For MLB, the thrill of a home run, the sound of the bat cracking, the ball flying above the fence, and the crowd going wild cannot be touched. Monday's September 20, 2025, lineup is plagued with some of the sport's most dangerous sluggers, all ready to alter the fate of their games with one swing.

From stars like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto to rising talents such as Spencer Torkelson and Trent Grisham, these hitters are in prime positions to light up the scoreboard. Let's break down the top 5 home run prop bets, highlighting recent performance, pitcher matchups, and trends that make these picks the most compelling for today’s action.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Spencer Torkelson: +355

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson is in good recent form, going 2-for-4 with one double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 loss against the Guardians.

He has gone 30 home runs and 75 RBIs for the 2025 season, evidencing his steady power in the batter's box. He faces lefty Joey Wentz (5-6, 5.56 ERA) today.

With a .438 average and 1.313 OPS in this small sample, Torkelson is one to keep his power streak going and homer again.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., the high-octane 27-year-old, was riding a home run into yesterday's game and is primed for today's encounter with righty Keider Montero (5-3, 4.32 ERA).

His combination of power and speed has seen him reap 18 home runs and 7 stolen bases on the year, making him a danger to be reckoned with every time he comes to bat.

With his current blazing hot run and knack for taking advantage of pitchers' mistakes, he's as good a bet as any to hit a homer again, and as such is among the top choices for today's MLB home run prop bets.

#3 Aaron Judge: +180

Aaron Judge has been an absolute force for the Yankees in 2025 with a .327 batting average, 48 home runs, 104 runs batted in, and 127 runs scored.

He faces righty Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8, 4.39 ERA), a starter who has yielded hard contact but is no pushover.

Judge's premium exit speed of 95.5 mph, 57.7% hard-contact rate, and 25% barrels per plate appearance are all a testament to his consistent ability to hit deep drives. Judge, with his power and recent surge, is going to hit another home run on his way to his dominant count.

#2 Trent Grisham: +330

Trent Grisham has been rediscovering his power step in 2025, with .238 and 33 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 80 runs scored.

He is going up against the same right-hander as Aaron Judge, Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8, 4.39 ERA), and Grisham has a good chance to keep his hot bat going.

He has homered in three consecutive games, with great timing and barrel control. With the recent showing of pop and the plus matchup, Grisham is a good bet to go deep again today.

#1 Juan Soto: +257

New York Mets 26-year-old superstar outfielder Juan Soto enters today's game against righty Cade Cavalli (3-1, 4.76 ERA) on top of his game.

In his previous three games, Soto was on fire, going 5-for-12 with two home runs, five runs batted in, five runs scored, two walks, and even a steal, displaying his power and baseball acumen.

At 42 home runs and 34 steals for the year, Soto possesses a combination of elite power with the capability to exploit any hole in the strike zone.

With his current streak of hot action and capability to consistently perform in high-leverage situations, he's one of the most thrilling and consistent choices among today's MLB home run prop bets.

