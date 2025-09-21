Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Bo Naylor, and more for September 21, 2025

Today’s MLB slate is loaded with elite power hitters primed to light up the scoreboard, making it a prime day for home run prop bets. From established sluggers like Shohei Ohtani and Pete Alonso to emerging stars like Bo Naylor, several players are riding hot streaks and favorable matchups that make them strong candidates to go deep.

Whether it’s a right-handed pitcher giving up long balls or a hitter’s recent red-hot form, these top five picks are set to provide plenty of fireworks for bettors and fans alike.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Pete Alonso: +259

Pete Alonso is back in one of his trademark power grooves, launching four home runs across his last six games, including a solo shot in Thursday’s win over the Padres.

The Mets slugger now sits at 37 homers with 122 RBI on the season, and he draws a prime matchup against Jake Irvin, who carries a 5.76 ERA and has been prone to giving up damage against right-handed power bats.

With Alonso’s swing locked in and his ability to punish mistakes, he’s a strong bet to stay hot and go deep again today.

#4. Manny Machado: +287

Manny Machado is riding a hot streak, blasting three home runs in his last seven games, including a grand slam in Wednesday’s 7-4 win over the Mets.

Facing Sean Burke, a right-handed pitcher with a 4-10 record and 4.29 ERA, Machado’s 2025 power numbers, 26 home runs, 93 RBI, and 87 runs, make him a strong candidate to add to his tally.

With consistent contact and a favorable matchup, he’s primed to deliver another long ball today.

#3. Bo Naylor: +411

Bo Naylor is coming off an impressive performance in his last game, going deep twice with solo home runs, and he had the day off yesterday, giving him extra rest and energy for today’s matchup.

The 2025 season hasn’t been kind to his batting average, at .195, but he still carries 14 home runs and 44 RBI, showing clear power potential.

He’ll face right-hander S. Woods Richardson, who has a 7-4 record with a 4.31 ERA. With momentum from his last outing and a favorable matchup, Naylor has a strong chance to hit another long ball today.

#2. Cal Raleigh: +250

Cal Raleigh has been on a serious tear this season, and Sunday’s matchup sets him up for another big day. The Mariners slugger went deep yesterday for a solo home run, marking four homers in his last six games.

Raleigh’s 2025 season stats highlight his consistent power: a .246 average with 57 home runs, 119 RBI, and 106 runs scored, along with 14 stolen bases adding extra value.

He now faces right-hander Jason Alexander, who owns a 4-1 record with a 4.04 ERA, ripe for a power hitter like Raleigh to exploit. With this hot streak and favorable matchup, Raleigh remains a strong candidate for a home run today.

#1. Shohei Ohtani: +186

Shohei Ohtani has been absolutely locked in at the plate, and Sunday sets up as another prime spot for him to deliver. The Dodgers’ superstar went deep again Saturday, giving him four home runs in his last five games and pushing his season total to 53.

His combination of power and patience was on full display, as he added two walks and scored twice more in that win over the Giants. Now he draws Trevor McDonald, a rookie right-hander with a 9.00 ERA who has yet to find his footing in the majors.

With Ohtani seeing the ball this well and carrying a .283 average, 99 RBI, and 141 runs on the year, the matchup looks like a mismatch. If McDonald makes even one mistake in the zone, Ohtani has the swing to punish it, making him today’s strongest home run prop bet option.

