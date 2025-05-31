Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Byron Buxton, and more for May 31, 2025

The final day of May brings another packed MLB slate, and with it, a fresh batch of home run prop bets ready to cash. Offenses are heating up across the league and tonight’s matchups feature several power bats facing exploitable arms in hitter-friendly environments.

Leading the way is Shohei Ohtani, who’s been on an absolute tear lately, launching five homers in his last five games and showing no signs of slowing down. However, he’s not alone as Byron Buxton’s power-speed combo, Aaron Judge’s MVP-level numbers and Manny Machado’s dominance at Petco Park all land them on today’s list. If you’re hunting for long ball value on May 31, these five sluggers offer some of the best upside on the board.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Corbin Carroll stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Corbin Carroll’s got that quiet thunder working in 2025 with 16 homers, 10 steals and a barrel rate north of 17%, showing he’s way more than just speed. Facing Michael Soroka’s 5.61 ERA and hittable fastball at Chase Field, Carroll’s 92.9 mph exit velocity and 50.6% hard-hit rate set him up perfectly to leave the yard. He’s been a nightmare for righties in this park and tonight feels tailor-made for another loud swing.

#4. Manny Machado: +280

Manny Machado might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Manny Machado’s been dialed in lately, quietly putting together a scorching stretch with a .370 average, 3 homers and a 1.211 OPS over his last 7 games. Now he gets a crack at Bailey Falter, a lefty who’s pitched well overall but remains vulnerable to right-handed power bats, especially in hitter-friendly Petco Park. With Machado’s 50% hard-hit rate and recent surge, this matchup screams value for another long ball.

#3. Byron Buxton: +350

Byron Buxton might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Byron Buxton’s power-speed combo has been heating up and with a 54.1% hard-hit rate paired with 10 homers already, he’s primed to do damage against Bryce Miller’s shaky 5.22 ERA. Buxton’s barrels-per-PA mark of 15.6% shows he’s squaring up pitches with authority and facing a righty allowing consistent big hits gives him a prime shot to leave the yard tonight.

#2. Aaron Judge: +140

Another moonshot could be incoming from Aaron Judge - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge is locked in and showing no signs of slowing down. After blasting a homer against the Dodgers last night, he steps back into the box at Dodger Stadium carrying a blistering .392 average with 19 home runs and 48 RBIs in 2025. With Landon Knack’s 5.22 ERA and a hittable arsenal on the mound, Judge’s ridiculous 95.4 mph exit velocity and 22.8% barrel rate make him a nightmare matchup. If you’re hunting for a power pick today, there might not be a hotter, safer swing in baseball than Judge right now.

#1. Shohei Ohtani: +175

Shohei Ohtani locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani is in one of those stretches where every at-bat feels like it might leave the yard. The numbers tell the story: Over his last 5 games, Ohtani got 5 homers with a .278 average and an insane 1.546 OPS. His overall 2025 line sits at a blistering .294 with 22 home runs and 61 runs scored. He now gets Yankees righty Will Warren, who’s lugging a 4.09 ERA into a hitter-friendly park. When Ohtani’s barreling balls at this clip and drawing walks at a 21.7% rate, it feels like a nightly highlight reel is inevitable.

