Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Eugenio Suarez, and more for July 23, 2025

Power is surging across MLB, and today’s slate brings a fresh batch of explosive matchups for home run bettors. From veterans on hot streaks to breakout names hammering balls out of the park, the long ball is once again center stage.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani leads the list, fresh off a four-game homer streak that’s got fans and bettors buzzing, but he’s not alone. Eugenio Suarez is launching baseballs into orbit with seven homers in his last seven games.

While Christian Walker, Ryan McMahon and Pete Crow-Armstrong all come in with the perfect mix of recent form and vulnerable pitching matchups. If you’re chasing plus-odds value and raw power potential, these are today’s best bets to go yard.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Pete Crow‑Armstrong (+260)

Since the Red Sox series, Pete Crow-Armstrong has quietly picked up steam, hitting .375 with four extra-base hits in his last 16 at-bats. Even though the walks haven’t come lately, his contact quality has been excellent, posting a 1.188 OPS over those four games.

Ad

On the year, he’s up to 26 homers and 28 steals, showing a rare combo potential. He faces Seth Lugo (6–5, 2.94 ERA), who’s been consistent but allows hard contact to aggressive lefties like PCA.

With the power-speed dynamic in full bloom and a favorable matchup, Pete offers great upside at +260 odds today.

#4 Ryan McMahon (+550)

Ryan McMahon doesn’t always light up the box score, but when he connects, it matters. He crushed a three-run homer last night against the same Cardinals, continuing his role as a sneaky power threat.

Ad

Despite a modest .219 average on the MLB season, McMahon has clubbed 16 homers and remains a key left-handed bat in Colorado’s lineup.

Today, he faces Andre Pallante, who brings a 4.71 ERA and has struggled against lefties all year. With momentum from last night and Coors Field playing small, McMahon is a high-upside swing at long +550 odds.

#3 Eugenio Suarez (+330)

Eugenio Suarez is in one of the hottest home run stretches of the MLB season. Over his last seven games, he’s smashed as many home runs, including three separate multi-homer performances, and driven in 11 runs while slashing a ridiculous .375/.483/1.292 with a 1.774 OPS.

Ad

Sitting at 36 homers on the year, Suarez draws Brandon Walter, a lefty with a solid 3.66 ERA but limited experience against elite right-handed power bats.

With Suarez seeing beach balls at the plate and owning a 17.2% walk rate in this span, he’s not just swinging for power, he’s locked in. At +330 odds, you’re getting elite form, huge upside and a bat that can win your ticket in just one swing.

Ad

#2 Christian Walker (+380)

Christian Walker has quietly heated up again, going 7-for-17 with a home run, four RBIs and a 1.147 OPS over his last four games. He’s seeing pitches well, posting a strong .500 OBP in that span and keeping his strikeouts low.

This MLB season, he’s launched 13 homers with 51 RBIs while maintaining a .235 average. Today, he faces Brandon Pfaadt, who’s struggled to limit power all year with a 4.82 ERA and frequent command issues in hitter’s counts.

Ad

With Walker’s timing dialed in and his bat generating consistent damage, Walker is a sneaky good value play at +380 to go deep again.

#1 Shohei Ohtani (+135)

Shohei Ohtani is in one of those zones where every swing feels like a moment. He’s riding a four-game MLB home run streak, lifting his season total to 36 with 69 RBIs, 95 runs scored and a .274 average.

His elite plate coverage and raw power are on full display, and now he gets a crack at Chris Paddack, who’s sporting a 5.14 ERA and has been vulnerable to barrels from left-handed sluggers.

Ohtani has crushed right-handed pitching all season, and given the matchup, his current rhythm, and his recent stretch of dominance, +135 odds feel like a strong bet for a fifth straight MLB home run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More