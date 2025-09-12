Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, and more for September 12, 2025

The MLB season is heating up, and while pitchers are grinding through long innings, some of baseball’s biggest bats are still finding ways to punish mistakes. Friday’s slate features a mix of red-hot sluggers riding power streaks and a few stars who feel overdue for a long ball.

With names like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, and more in action, the stage is set for fireworks. Let’s break down the top five home run prop bets for September 12.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Kyle Schwarber: +220

Kyle Schwarber hasn’t been launching balls at his usual clip lately, with just one homer across his last 13 games, but his overall power numbers remind us why he’s always a threat.

Sitting at 50 long balls with 123 RBI on the season, Schwarber has the kind of lefty pop that can flip a game in one swing.

He faces Michael Lorenzen, who owns a 4.63 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard at times. This feels like a get-right spot for Schwarber to remind everyone of his elite power, making him a sneaky home run pick today.

#4. Byron Buxton: +294

Byron Buxton has been flashing his trademark power-speed combo again, and his bat looks locked in. He went deep Wednesday against the Angels, finishing 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run shot, giving him two homers over his last three games.

For the season, Buxton is batting .275 with 31 long balls, 76 RBI, and 22 steals, proof of just how impactful he’s been when healthy.

He’ll now face Brandon Pfaadt, who carries a 5.18 ERA and has been prone to giving up the long ball. With Buxton heating up and Pfaadt’s tendency to struggle with command, this looks like a strong spot for another homer swing.

#3. Nick Kurtz: +249

Nick Kurtz has quickly become one of the most dangerous young bats in the league, and his recent stretch proves it. The first baseman is batting .302 on the year with 30 homers, and he’s added three of those long balls in his last seven games.

Coming off a 2-for-4 performance with a solo shot against Boston, Kurtz now draws Brady Singer, who owns a 3.98 ERA but has been vulnerable to left-handed power at times this season.

With Kurtz’s ability to stay hot and punish mistakes, he profiles as a strong home run pick for Friday’s action.

#2. Shohei Ohtani: +272

Shohei Ohtani continues to put on a show every time he steps to the plate, and his latest outing against Baltimore was proof of that. He went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs and three walks, pushing his season totals to 48 homers, 92 RBI, and 131 runs scored while batting .280.

Now he’ll face Justin Verlander, who has struggled to find consistency with a 4.09 ERA and a 3-10 record this year.

Ohtani’s patience, combined with his ability to punish mistakes, makes him one of the most dangerous bats in baseball right now. With the way he’s seeing the ball, he remains a top-tier home run threat heading into Friday.

#1. Aaron Judge: +232

Aaron Judge continues to prove why he’s the most feared slugger in baseball. On Thursday, he torched the Tigers with a 3-for-4 day that included two solo shots, bringing his season line to a blistering .322 average with 46 homers, 100 RBI, and 118 runs scored.

Judge has now gone deep in back-to-back games, and his power surge is coming at the perfect time for bettors.

He’ll face Lucas Giolito next, who has been solid with a 3.38 ERA but has had lapses against elite hitters. Given Judge’s current rhythm and how locked in he looks at the plate, another homer swing is very much on the table tonight.

