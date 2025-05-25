Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Taylor Ward, Trent Grisham, and more for May 25, 2025

Tonight’s MLB home run prop bets are loaded with some of the league’s hottest hitters ready to take advantage of favorable matchups and hitter-friendly ballparks. On May 25, players like Logan O’Hoppe, Taylor Ward, Kyle Schwarber, Trent Grisham, and Dansby Swanson are poised to deliver big power numbers.

With the combination of sharp plate discipline, high exit velocities, and recent hot streaks, these MLB home run picks offer excellent value for bettors looking to capitalize on the long ball today.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Dansby Swanson (+475) - Cubs vs. Reds

Another moonshot could be incoming from Dansby Swanson - Source: Imagn

Dansby Swanson steps in today with sneaky pop potential against lefty Nick Lodolo, bringing a .258 average, 11 homers, and elite underlying numbers to the matchup. His .522 xSLG, 12.3% barrel rate, and 45.9% hard-hit rate show he’s consistently punishing mistakes, and his .276 xBA suggests better surface numbers are coming.

With a 33.6% sweet-spot rate and Lodolo’s occasional struggles with right-handed hitters, Swanson’s swing and current form make him a sharp-value longshot to leave the yard in the hitter-friendly confines of Great American Ball Park.

#4. Trent Grisham (+370) - Yankees vs. Rockies

Trent Grisham might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Trent Grisham enters a dream matchup against Antonio Senzatela, who’s struggled mightily with a 6.34 ERA and a tendency to serve up big flies. Grisham’s quietly solid power metrics, a 16.8% barrel rate, 44.9% hard-hit rate, and 91 mph average exit velocity, make him a legitimate home run threat here.

With 12 homers on the season and facing a pitcher who’s been vulnerable to left-handed bats, Grisham’s aggressive approach and compact swing profile are perfect for a potential long ball in this one.

#3. Kyle Schwarber (+205) - Phillies vs. Athletics

Kyle Schwarber locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Kyle Schwarber’s power surge shows no signs of slowing down, launching 3 homers in his last 6 games while sporting a massive 1.163 OPS over that stretch. With 18 bombs already this season, Schwarber’s 27.6% walk and strikeout rates in that span reflect a patient yet punishing approach.

Now facing Gunnar Hoglund and his 5.06 ERA, Schwarber’s elite left-handed power and recent form set up perfectly for another potential moonshot in a hitter-friendly matchup.

#2. Taylor Ward (+400) - Angels vs. Marlins

Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard - Source: Imagn

Taylor Ward has been absolutely dialed in at the plate for the Angels, ripping 7 homers and driving in 20 runs over his last 12 games while slashing a scorching .375 with a 1.377 OPS. His recent tear includes 18 hits in 48 at-bats, peppered with extra-base power and steady on-base skills.

Squaring off against the Marlins' Edward Cabrera and his 5.50 ERA, Ward’s red-hot bat and matchup against a hittable righty make him a prime threat to leave the yard once again tonight. Priced at a tempting +400 for a home run prop, his current form and Cabrera’s struggles against right-handed power bats offer plenty of value for bettors hunting for a high-upside swing.

#1. Logan O’Hoppe (+450) - Angels vs. Marlins

MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals - Source: Imagn

Logan O’Hoppe is swinging one of the hottest bats in the league right now, belting 5 homers with 12 RBIs over his last 8 games while batting a blistering .375 with a 1.269 OPS. The Angels’ catcher is punishing mistakes, with a 53.3% hard-hit rate and an eye-popping 20% barrel rate per plate appearance fueling his power surge.

He’ll see Edward Cabrera and his shaky 5.50 ERA tonight, a matchup tailor-made for O’Hoppe’s thunderous bat. Sitting at +450 on the home run prop line, the value here is undeniable given his current form and how well he’s barreling the ball right now.

