Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Trent Grisham, Shohei Ohtani, and more for August 11, 2025

The stage is set for a power-packed day at the plate, with a lineup of MLB sluggers who have both the swing and the swagger to launch baseballs into orbit.

These aren’t just your everyday home run threats. They’re hitters in the middle of hot streaks, backed by matchups that practically beg for a long ball.

From Shohei Ohtani’s two-way brilliance to Josh Bell’s contact-heavy surge, and William Contreras’ sudden power eruption, today’s top five picks for August 11 promise a mix of muscle, momentum and maybe even a little mayhem in the box score.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Trent Grisham (+270)

Trent Grisham might not be the flashiest name in the home run market, but he’s putting together a season that demands attention. Sitting at 21 homers on the year, he’s finding his power stroke again, and his 3-for-4 outing on Aug. 9, capped by a no-doubt solo blast, is proof.

Today, he steps in against Zebby Matthews, a right-hander with a 5.17 ERA who’s still learning how to navigate dangerous bats. Matthews has had trouble keeping the ball in the yard, and Grisham’s patient, lift-heavy approach makes him a nightmare for pitchers who miss up in the zone.

If Matthews hangs a fastball or spins a lazy breaking ball, Grisham could very well send it sailing into the seats before the ink’s dry on the scorecard.

#4 William Contreras (+400)

William Contreras is swinging the bat like he’s trying to bend the laws of physics, and lately, the ball has been happy to cooperate. Over his last two games, he’s launched three home runs, including a two-homer performance yesterday against the Mets.

Today, he draws Andrew Heaney, a lefty with a 4.77 ERA who has had trouble keeping the ball in the park when his fastball command wavers.

Contreras’ aggressive approach and ability to turn on heaters make him a nightmare matchup for pitchers who miss their spots, and Heaney’s fly-ball tendencies could set the stage for another long ball.

With his timing locked in, Contreras has the look of a hitter who might keep this power surge rolling.

#3 Josh Bell (+550)

Josh Bell just wrapped up a series against the Giants where he looked like he was playing in batting practice mode, going 6-for-9 with a homer, two doubles and an absurd 1.972 OPS over three games. That’s the kind of locked-in stretch where even his foul balls probably sound dangerous.

Today, he’ll square off against lefty Bailey Falter, who owns a 4.14 ERA and can be vulnerable when hitters square up his fastball. Bell has historically handled southpaws well, especially when his swing is as short and quick as it’s been this week.

With his plate discipline and recent ability to drive the ball to all fields, Bell could easily turn one of Falter’s mistakes into a no-doubt shot.

#2 Spencer Torkelson (+380)

Spencer Torkelson has been showing signs of locking in at the plate, with two homers in his last four games and a swing that’s producing consistent loud contact.

Today’s MLB matchup against the White Sox bullpen could be a gift, Chicago’s relief corps has been homer-prone in baseball, struggling to keep the ball on the ground late in games.

Torkelson’s compact power stroke plays well against both fastballs and mistake-breaking pitches. With his ability to turn around velocity or punish a hanger, he’s the type of hitter who can change the scoreboard in one swing. If the Sox pen coughs up a middle-in mistake, expect Tork to deposit it somewhere deep into the night.

#1 Shohei Ohtani (+200)

Shohei Ohtani is in one of those stretches where every swing feels like it could end with the baseball leaving the stadium. The two-way superstar has homered in back-to-back games and has three long balls in his last four contests, all while maintaining his trademark blend of patience and power.

On Sunday, he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two walks, and even swiped a bag, because apparently, he wasn’t content just terrorizing pitchers with the bat.

Today, Ohtani faces Jose Soriano, a right-hander with a 4.01 ERA who’s been prone to giving up hard contact when he falls behind in the count. With Ohtani’s elite exit velocity and ability to crush mistakes to all fields, Soriano will have to be perfect to keep him in the park, and that’s a tall order against baseball’s most dynamic slugger.

