Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kyle Schwarber, and more for September 5, 2025

September baseball always carries a little extra electricity, and today’s lineup of sluggers has the potential to light up the scoreboard. The postseason race is tightening, pitchers are wearing down, and the league’s biggest bats are taking full advantage.

From Kyle Schwarber chasing the 50-homer mark to Pete Alonso rediscovering his groove with monster swings, and Ketel Marte quietly staying one of the most reliable September power bats, today’s matchups offer prime opportunities for long balls.

Add in a locked-in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a sneaky William Contreras value play, and we’ve got a stacked board of home run prop bets to attack.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Pete Alonso (+215)

Alonso has been swinging a powerful bat lately, and his last two games show just how dangerous he is when he finds a rhythm. After smashing two solo homers in Tuesday’s win over Detroit, he followed it up with a three-hit game that included a double and an RBI yesterday.

That hot stretch has boosted him to 33 homers and 113 RBI on the year, proving once again why he’s one of the most feared power hitters in baseball.

Today he faces lefty Andrew Abbott, who’s been strong with a 2.65 ERA but has occasionally been vulnerable to right-handed sluggers. Given Alonso’s current tear and his history of punishing mistakes, he’s got a real shot to keep the long ball streak alive.

#4. William Contreras (+550)

William Contreras has been one of the Brewers’ most consistent bats all season, and lately, he’s heating up again at the perfect time. Over his last 10 games, he’s hitting .333 with three homers, six RBI, and a near .620 slugging percentage, showing both contact and power are working in his favor.

He now draws Johan Oviedo, who’s put together a solid 3.60 ERA but can get touched up when his command drifts, especially by right-handed bats, with Contreras’ ability to drive the ball to all fields.

With 17 home runs, 69 RBI, and 81 runs already on his stat line this year, Contreras looks like a sneaky strong long-ball candidate in this matchup, especially given the way he’s been squaring balls up lately.

#3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+370)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally broke through his mini drought on Wednesday, blasting a solo shot against Cincinnati after going 11 games without a long ball. The swing looked effortless, and paired with a double and two RBI, it’s a strong sign that his timing is back in sync.

Now slashing .293 with 22 homers, 77 RBI, and 89 runs on the year, Guerrero steps into today’s matchup against right-hander Cam Schlittler, who’s been sharp with a 2.61 ERA but is still relatively untested against a lineup stacked with power.

With Guerrero locked back into his rhythm and carrying the confidence from that multi-hit performance, he looks primed to build on yesterday’s momentum and be a dangerous long-ball threat tonight.

#2. Ketel Marte (+370)

Ketel Marte has been swinging the bat with authority lately, and his series against Texas was proof that he’s heating up at the perfect time. Marte went 2-for-4 with a three-run blast and a double in Tuesday’s win, capping off a set where he left the yard twice in three games.

Now sitting at .290 with 25 homers and 64 RBI on the season, he’ll step in against rookie lefty Payton Tolle, who’s still trying to find his footing at the major league level.

Marte has long thrived against southpaws with his quick bat and gap-to-gap power, making this a strong spot for him to keep the home run swing rolling.

#1. Kyle Schwarber (+190)

Kyle Schwarber is sitting on the edge of history, and every swing feels like it could shake the ballpark. With 49 homers, 119 RBI, and nearly 100 runs scored, he’s been one of the most feared sluggers in baseball all season, and now he gets a crack at Miami’s Valente Bellozo, a young arm still adjusting to the big leagues.

Schwarber has feasted on right-handers and thrives in spots like this, where one mistake pitch can leave the yard in a hurry.

Given his sheer power and the fact that he’s knocking on the door of homer No. 50, this matchup feels tailor-made for Schwarber to put another one into orbit.

