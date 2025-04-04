Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Brent Rooker, Corbin Carroll and more for April 4, 2025

There are 14 games on the MLB docket today, with 28 teams in action. This guarantees plenty of home run hitters on Friday, April 4, although picking them will be a challenge. A total of 252 batters are set to be in lineups today.

That wealth of choice can make the popular home run prop bet difficult. Out of those 252, only a handful will go deep. Let's take a look at today's best bets from DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

MLB home run props for April 4

5) Brent Rooker: +450

Brent Rooker could go deep tonight (Imagn)

Last year, Brent Rooker hit a lot of home runs and was one of baseball's best power hitters. He's off to a good start this year, already with three home runs to date. Today, he's taking on Ryan Feltner (3.60 ERA) and the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field, where the ball is known to fly out of the park.

4) Corbin Carroll: +425

Corbin Carroll could hit a home run tonight (Imagn)

Corbin Carroll hasn't hit as well as he could to start the year, posting just one home run and a .751 OPS. However, he has a positive matchup and is due to break out today. The Washington Nationals are sending Jake Irvin (3.60 ERA, two strikeouts) to the mound to oppose him. He could go deep today.

3) Teoscar Hernandez: +360

Teoscar Hernandez could hit a home run today (Imagn)

Teoscar Hernandez hit over 30 home runs and won the Home Run Derby last year. This year, the Los Angeles Dodgers star isn't off to a great start, but he does have two home runs already. Jesus Luzardo was brilliant (11 strikeouts, 3.60 ERA) in his opening start, but the Dodgers, including Hernandez, make a difficult matchup for any pitcher.

2) Marcell Ozuna: +270

Marcell Ozuna has zero home runs yet (Imagn)

Marcell Ozuna briefly flirted with a Triple Crown in the National League last year, but he ultimately fell short in a couple of categories. Nevertheless, he remains a premier power hitter. This year, he has yet to leave the yard, so he's due for some positive regression just like the rest of the Atlanta Braves. Max Meyer had a good start (1.59 ERA, eight strikeouts) but the Braves and Ozuna represent a tough challenge for the Miami Marlins.

1) Corey Seager: +245

Corey Seager could hit a home run (Imagn)

Corey Seager has yet to get going this season and that includes not hitting any home runs yet. He's due for a breakout at any point and today might be the best day for him to do just that. Zack Littell is on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays and he does have a 1.50 ERA, but Seager has the hand advantage and is more than due. The Rangers offense has been good, but Seager's been lagging behind a little.

