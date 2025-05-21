Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Jackson Holliday, Wyatt Langford, and more for May 21, 2025

The MLB home run prop market has been nothing short of chaotic and Wednesday’s board could bring another round of fireworks. We’ve got top-tier rookies stepping up, veteran sluggers circling exploitable pitchers and quietly dangerous hitters whose numbers hint at something big. It’s one of those slates where sharp prop bettors dig deeper than surface-level numbers, and tonight’s lineup is loaded with sneaky value.

This May 21 slate serves a fascinating mix of young phenoms like Jackson Holliday and Wyatt Langford and veterans like Matt Olson lurking in dream matchups.

With Corbin Carroll’s elite hard-hit rates and Zach Neto’s under-the-radar pop against soft-tossing arms, and you’ve got a slate where five swings could cash big tickets. Let’s lock in the most intriguing long-ball bets for tonight.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 Picks for May 21

#5. Jackson Holliday (+600) - Orioles @ Brewers

Don’t be surprised if Jackson Holliday leaves the yard - Source: Imagn

Jackson Holliday is carrying a .272 average with six homers and 18 RBIs this year. Beyond the traditional numbers, his 91.1 mph average exit velocity and 47.7% hard-hit rate highlight his knack for squaring up pitches with authority.

#4. Matt Olson (+255) - Braves @ Nationals

Another moonshot could be incoming from Matt Olson - Source: Imagn

Matt Olson remains a staple in Atlanta’s power core with 10 homers and 26 RBIs. He is hitting .240 on the season. His Statcast profile pops with a 94.7 mph average exit velocity and an imposing 18.3% barrel rate. Against a hittable Nationals pitching staff, Olson’s lefty thump is built to take advantage of favorable matchups.

#3. Zach Neto (+310) - Angels @ Athletics

Zach Neto has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Zach Neto has been a spark plug for the Angels, slashing .278 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs. His plate appearances suggest his timing’s dialed in, and with Oakland’s shaky pitching unit on tap, Neto is primed to capitalize.

#2. Corbin Carroll (+330) - Diamondbacks @ Dodgers

Corbin Carroll stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Corbin Carroll’s elite blend of speed and slugging makes him a constant long-ball threat, and this season’s .277 average, 15 homers, and 34 RBIs prove it. The advanced numbers tell the real story: a hefty 93.9 mph average exit velocity and a 17.8% barrel rate. Against the Dodgers, Carroll’s lightning-quick bat speed makes him a dangerous candidate to take one deep.

#1. Wyatt Langford (+650) - Rangers @ Yankees

Wyatt Langford locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Wyatt Langford has flashed serious power potential in his rookie campaign, boasting a .250 average with 9 bombs and 20 RBIs. His .819 OPS reflects both pop and patience, and a date with Yankee Stadium’s homer-friendly dimensions is tailor-made for his right-handed bat. At +650, Langford’s odds feel too juicy to ignore given his ability to punish mistakes.

