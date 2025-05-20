Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Jose Ramirez, Kyle Schwarber, and more for May 20, 2025

As the MLB season heats up, power hitters make their presence felt with impressive performances. Shohei Ohtani continues to dazzle, while Aaron Judge isn't far behind, boasting 15 homers in 46 games. Add in power-packed names like Jose Ramirez and Kyle Schwarber, you’ve got a board loaded with fireworks potential.

These sluggers are not only showcasing their power but also providing valuable opportunities for bettors. With favorable matchups and consistent performances, today's top five home run prop bets are poised to deliver. Whether it's Ohtani's explosive bat or Judge's towering shots, these players are primed to make an impact.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Jose Ramirez (+390)

Jose Ramirez Could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight - Source: Imagn

Jose Ramirez is scorching right now, hitting .350 with three homers and a 1.231 OPS over his last five games. He faces Chris Paddack (4.05 ERA), a righty he can handle. With his current form and power stroke, +390 offers solid value for another long ball today.

#4 Kyle Schwarber (+225)

Kyle Schwarber Locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Kyle Schwarber’s been raking with 16 homers on the year and a strong .952 OPS. Now he gets Antonio Senzatela, who's struggled with a 6.39 ERA and a 1-7 record. Schwarber’s power against righties in a hitter-friendly park makes +225 a tempting home run prop.

#3 Julio Rodriguez (+290)

Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard - Source: Imagn

Julio Rodriguez is due for a big swing night, and he gets a golden matchup against Bryse Wilson, who’s rocking a 6.00 ERA. With a 35.9% hard-hit rate and plenty of thump in his bat, this is the kind of spot where Rodriguez can turn around a streak with one long ball.

#2 Aaron Judge (+205)

A moonshot could be brewing from Aaron Judge - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge stays on a ridiculous tear, batting .401 with 15 bombs and a 1.242 OPS this season.

Facing lefty Patrick Corbin and his modest 3.35 ERA, Judge’s 43.5% hard-hit rate and 15.7% barrel rate per plate appearance make him a constant home run threat, and tonight’s matchup lines up perfectly for another.

#1 Shohei Ohtani (+165)

Shohei Ohtani Has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani is on another planet right now, slashing .370 with five homers and a 1.326 OPS over his last six games.

He faces Ryne Nelson and his 5.13 ERA, and with Ohtani’s 17 homers and MLB-best 51 runs this season, this is an elite spot to ride the hottest bat in baseball at a juicy +165.

