Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani and more for April 2, 2025

The MLB season continues to roll on, and there have been plenty of home runs hit in the first six days of play. With all 30 teams in action today, unlike yesterday, you can expect a lot of home runs to leave the ballparks across the sport today.

Ad

While having fewer games might mean fewer homers, more players means more choices. That can make it hard for sports bettors to engage in the popular home run prop bet. Picking the right ones is hard, but we've got a list of some of the best bets to look at today.

Note: Odds are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB best home run prop bets April 2

5) Manny Machado: +450

Ad

Trending

Manny Machado is due for a home run (Imagn)

Manny Machado has a career mark of 342 home runs, but he has yet to hit one this season. It's not for lack of hitting, though, as he is batting over .300 with an OPS close to 1.000. Today, the San Diego Padres star faces Ben Lively and the Cleveland Guardians. He has a 5.40 ERA after his one start this year.

Ad

4) Kyle Schwarber: +400

Kyle Schwarber could continue his power surge (Imagn)

Kyle Schwarber usually ranks among the league leaders in home runs. This year, that's true again. He has three bombs so far, tied for fourth in baseball in the early going.

Ad

Today, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger is up against Kyle Freeland. The Colorado Rockies ace pitched to zero earned runs last time, but the Philly offense should be able to get going against him.

3) Brent Rooker: +370

Brent Rooker could hit a home run (Imagn)

Last year, Brent Rooker proved to be one of the best power hitters in baseball. This year, he already has two homers. The ball seems to be flying out of his new home ballpark, so he's probably good for one tonight. Plus, he's facing Jameson Taillon, the Chicago Cubs starter who earned a 12.46 ERA from his first start of the season with just one strikeout.

Ad

2) Juan Soto: +350

Juan Soto could hit a home run tonight (Imagn)

Juan Soto has just one home run for the New York Mets in his debut season. He does have a .955 OPS, though, so he's swinging well. He is due for another home run soon, and today, he is up against Connor Gillispie and the Miami Marlins. Gillispie has a 5.40 ERA this year after one start.

Ad

1) Shohei Ohtani: +265

Shohei Ohtani might hit a homer (Imagn)

Shohei Ohtani already has three home runs to date, and he led the National League in homers last year. He was one of just two hitters who blasted 50 in the 2024 season, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling, and he's up against a young pitcher (Bryce Elder) making his season debut for the winless Atlanta Braves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback