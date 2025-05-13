  • home icon
Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Matt Olson, Ketel Marte, and more for May 13, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 13, 2025 11:41 GMT
Today’s MLB home run prop bets are loaded with potential value, featuring a blend of power hitters facing pitchers who have struggled in recent outings. Matt Olson, sitting at +350, is in an excellent position to take advantage of Nationals’ pitcher Michael Soroka, whose 7.20 ERA this season puts him in the crosshairs of Olson’s hard-hitting bat. Olson’s impressive exit velocity and barrel rate make him a serious threat, especially against a pitcher who has given up significant damage in his recent starts.

Meanwhile, Adolis Garcia comes in at +275 to hit a home run against Rockies’ Kyle Freeland, whose 6.41 ERA hints at vulnerability. Despite Garcia’s lower batting average, his hard-hit rate and barrel percentage suggest he’s primed for a big hit in this matchup.

Add in Kyle Tucker, who’s been on a tear with a 10/10 homer and steal feat, and Dansby Swanson, who’s shown a hot bat with two homers in the past three days, and we’ve got a lineup full of power waiting to break through today. With odds like these, there’s no shortage of exciting opportunities to capitalize on home run prop bets.

also-read-trending Trending

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks): +350

Ketel Marte might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn
Ketel Marte has quietly been making quality contact this season, hitting .263 with 3 homers. His advanced metrics back up the upside, with a .283 expected average, .528 slugging and a 7.8% barrel rate. Facing the Giants’ Robbie Ray, who boasts a 5-0 record but is prone to giving up hard contact, Ketel Marte’s disciplined plate approach and impressive 92.2 mph exit velocity make him a strong home run candidate. With a solid value of +350, this matchup presents a promising opportunity for Marte to go yard.

#4. Adolis Garcia (Texas Rangers): +275

MLB: Texas Rangers at Athletics - Source: Imagn
Adolis Garcia hasn’t hit for average this season at .221, but the power is still there with 5 homers and a strong 10.2% barrel rate. His 92.1 mph exit velocity and 37.3% hard-hit rate suggest he’s consistently making dangerous contact. Against Rockies’ Kyle Freeland, who’s struggled to a 6.41 ERA, Garcia’s aggressive swing and ability to lift the ball make him a solid home run bet in this spot.

#3. Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs): +380

Kyle Tucker might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn
Kyle Tucker’s putting together a sharp 2025 campaign with 10 homers, 10 steals and a .268 average, recently becoming just the second Cub to notch a 10/10 season in the first 40 games. His 10.5% barrel rate and balanced 1.26 BB/K ratio show disciplined, impactful hitting. With +380 odds on the board and facing Valente Bellozo’s 3.50 ERA, Tucker’s power-speed combo offers strong value in today’s home run market.

#2. Dansby Swanson (Chicago Cubs): +425

Dansby Swanson stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn
Dansby Swanson, with 9 home runs and 24 RBIs in 2025, has been on a hot streak with 2 homers in the past 3 days, including one just yesterday. With his .248 average and solid power numbers, Swanson is in great form heading into today’s game. Facing Valente Bellozo with a 3.50 ERA and +425 odds for a home run, Swanson’s recent power surge makes him a value pick for today’s prop bets.

#1. Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves): +350

Matt Olson might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn
Matt Olson has been solid in 2025, with 7 home runs and 21 RBIs, despite his .224 batting average. His power, with an exit velocity of 94.2 mph and a hard hit rate of 42.1%, keeps him a constant threat. Facing Michael Soroka, who has a 7.20 ERA and has allowed significant damage this season, Olson’s +350 odds for a home run are promising. With his barrel rate of 10.3%, Olson has a good chance of taking advantage of Soroka’s struggles and adding to his home run tally today.

