Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Mike Trout, Kyle Tucker and more for April 9, 2025

On Wednesday, 15 MLB games are set to take place, which means all 30 teams are in action (barring rain cancellations). That means 270 or so batters will take swings across the slate of games and will undoubtedly produce quite a few home runs.

Ad

Predicting who will hit them is hard, but it's perhaps more challenging with so many possible choices. Of those 270 who'll be named to starting lineups, which are the best picks to go deep for the daily home run prop bet? Here are some options from DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best MLB home run prop bets April 9

5) Kyle Tucker: +450

Ad

Trending

Kyle Tucker could hit his sixth home run today (Imagn)

Kyle Tucker is off to a brilliant start for the Chicago Cubs. The slugger has five home runs and has the 10th-best OPS in baseball. He is facing right-hander Tyler Mahle this time. The Texas Rangers starter is off to a good start (1.35 ERA, eight strikeouts), but Tucker has the hand advantage and is one of the best hitters in baseball.

Ad

4) Brent Rooker: +390

Brent Rooker could go deep (Imagn)

Brent Rooker was one of the premier home run hitters last season. This year, he's once again one of the top batters in terms of long balls (and little else). With four home runs, the Athletics star is tied for eighth in baseball. Today, he is facing San Diego Padres starter Randy Vasquez (1.69 ERA, five strikeouts), but he's at home. The Athletics' new stadium is not exactly great at keeping the ball in the yard.

Ad

3) Mike Trout: +340

Mike Trout could hit his fourth home run today (Imagn)

Mike Trout is always a threat to hit a home run. When healthy, which he is now, he's one of the top hitters in the sport. Trout, like Rooker, has struggled overall, but he does have three home runs already. He hasn't done much hitting otherwise, but he has a matchup with Tampa Bay Rays star Ryan Pepiot (2.45 ERA, 11 strikeouts) on deck, and that could help him break out.

Ad

2) Marcell Ozuna: +330

Marcell Ozuna could hit a home run today (Imagn)

Last year, Marcell Ozuna flirted with the Triple Crown in the NL. Of course, he ended up well short of Shohei Ohtani's home run count, but he was up there. This year, the Atlanta Braves hitter has just one home run in a slow start. He's bound to rebound eventually, and he just might do it against Taijaun Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies today.

Ad

1) Kyle Schwarber: +330

Kyle Schwarber could hit a home run (Imagn)

On the other side of the field, Kyle Schwarber will be playing in that same game with Ozuna. He'll be facing Grant Holmes (7.20 ERA), a much stronger matchup. This year, Schwarber, long one of the premier power hitters in the MLB, is tied for third with five bombs already. He could add another today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More