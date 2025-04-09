Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Mike Trout, Kyle Tucker and more for April 9, 2025

On Wednesday, 15 MLB games are set to take place, which means all 30 teams are in action (barring rain cancellations). That means 270 or so batters will take swings across the slate of games and will undoubtedly produce quite a few home runs.
Predicting who will hit them is hard, but it's perhaps more challenging with so many possible choices. Of those 270 who'll be named to starting lineups, which are the best picks to go deep for the daily home run prop bet? Here are some options from DraftKings.
Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.
Best MLB home run prop bets April 9
5) Kyle Tucker: +450
Kyle Tucker is off to a brilliant start for the Chicago Cubs. The slugger has five home runs and has the 10th-best OPS in baseball. He is facing right-hander Tyler Mahle this time. The Texas Rangers starter is off to a good start (1.35 ERA, eight strikeouts), but Tucker has the hand advantage and is one of the best hitters in baseball.
4) Brent Rooker: +390
Brent Rooker was one of the premier home run hitters last season. This year, he's once again one of the top batters in terms of long balls (and little else). With four home runs, the Athletics star is tied for eighth in baseball. Today, he is facing San Diego Padres starter Randy Vasquez (1.69 ERA, five strikeouts), but he's at home. The Athletics' new stadium is not exactly great at keeping the ball in the yard.
3) Mike Trout: +340
Mike Trout is always a threat to hit a home run. When healthy, which he is now, he's one of the top hitters in the sport. Trout, like Rooker, has struggled overall, but he does have three home runs already. He hasn't done much hitting otherwise, but he has a matchup with Tampa Bay Rays star Ryan Pepiot (2.45 ERA, 11 strikeouts) on deck, and that could help him break out.
2) Marcell Ozuna: +330
Last year, Marcell Ozuna flirted with the Triple Crown in the NL. Of course, he ended up well short of Shohei Ohtani's home run count, but he was up there. This year, the Atlanta Braves hitter has just one home run in a slow start. He's bound to rebound eventually, and he just might do it against Taijaun Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies today.
1) Kyle Schwarber: +330
On the other side of the field, Kyle Schwarber will be playing in that same game with Ozuna. He'll be facing Grant Holmes (7.20 ERA), a much stronger matchup. This year, Schwarber, long one of the premier power hitters in the MLB, is tied for third with five bombs already. He could add another today.