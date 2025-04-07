Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Mookie Betts, Alex Bregman and more for April 7, 2025

There are 11 MLB games today, though some of them may be impacted by inclement weather. Nevertheless, 198 batters will be in the starting lineups for their teams, and they all have a chance at hitting a home run.

Ad

Therein lies the difficulty with the popular home run prop bet. Even with so few games on the slate, there are so many batters to choose from. Picking the right ones can be challenging, but we've got some of the best bets from DraftKings to take a look at for April 7.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB best home run prop bets April 7

5) Rafael Devers: +550

Rafael Devers could hit his second home run today (Imagn)

Rafael Devers is slowly beginning to heat up after one of the worst possible starts to the season. He's up to a .263 and has one home run on the season, but he's due to break out at any time as he continues getting into form. Easton Lucas, a player with just 23.1 innings (and 20 earned runs in that time), is on the mound opposite him for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ad

Trending

4) Alex Bregman: +550

Alex Bregman could hit his third home run (Imagn)

Alex Bregman also gets the same pitching matchup for the Boston Red Sox. Therefore, he is also a pretty good bet to hit a home run today. He is off to a much better start, hitting .341 with two home runs on the year. With so few matchups, it might be wise to take advantage of the Red Sox having a good one with an inexperienced pitcher.

Ad

3) Mookie Betts: +500

Mookie Betts could hit a home run (Imagn)

Mookie Betts is red-hot to start the MLB season. He has three home runs already, and the Los Angeles Dodgers star is one of today's best picks. MacKenzie Gore has had a terrific start to the season, but the left-handed pitcher hasn't faced the vaunted Dodgers offense. Plus, Betts will have the hand advantage, so he has a good chance of going deep.

Ad

2) Manny Machado: +475

Manny Machado hasn't hit a home run (Imagn)

Manny Machado is hitting well to start the year, but he's without a home run. He is facing Luis Severino, a player who fell back down to earth in his last start. Plus, the Athletics are at home, which is a minor league park that has yielded a ton of home runs today. The San Diego Padres could well tee off on him, and Machado is a good candidate to aid in that.

Ad

1) Fernando Tatis Jr.: +400

Fernando Tatis Jr. is a good pick (Imagn)

The same logic applies to Fernando Tatis Jr., a player who has a home run and is hitting even better than Machado this year. Still, with only one home run, he's due for more. Today represents a rare chance for the Padres to hit a bunch of home runs, so pick the ones most likely to do that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More