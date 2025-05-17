Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks, including Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, and more for May 17, 2025

The home run parade continues as MLB’s hottest hitters line up for another loaded slate, and today’s board features some of the game’s most dangerous sluggers. From Aaron Judge’s consistent power stroke to Juan Soto’s locked-in plate approach, a handful of big bats are stepping into spots where one mistake could turn into a souvenir for the crowd.

With Alex Bregman finding his swing, Seiya Suzuki heating up for the Cubs and Mookie Betts sitting on juicy odds, this slate is brimming with value for long ball props. As pitching matchups tilt in favor of the hitters, here are today’s top five MLB home run prop bets you’ll want circled.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Alex Bregman (+275)

Alex Bregman might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Alex Bregman has quietly caught fire at the plate, homering twice in his last three games while posting a sharp .314 average and a .981 OPS in 2025.

His 92.6 mph exit velocity and 39.6% hard-hit rate signal legit power behind the recent surge. He will face Braves starter Grant Holmes, who owns a 4.14 ERA with occasional issues keeping the ball in the yard. With Bregman seeing the ball this well, his +275 odds offer excellent value in a favorable power spot today.

#4 Mookie Betts (+475)

Mookie Betts could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Mookie Betts steps into a strong matchup today against Tyler Anderson, who’s allowed seven homers across eight starts despite his tidy 2.58 ERA. Betts is slashing .264 with six homers, 28 RBI and 36 runs this season, continuing to generate quality contact near the top of the Dodgers’ order.

With Anderson’s home run tendency and Betts’ ability to turn on mistakes, this +475 prop carries real upside today.

#3 Seiya Suzuki (+260)

Seiya Suzuki might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Seiya Suzuki has found his power stroke lately with two homers in his last four games, and he will look to keep it rolling against Sean Burke, who’s carrying a 4.15 ERA over eight starts.

Suzuki’s hitting .246 with 11 homers and 37 RBI this MLB season, backed by a strong 92.6 mph average exit velocity and a solid 10.1% barrel rate per plate appearance. With Burke prone to giving up hard contact, Suzuki’s +260 home run odds look well worth a shot in this spot.

#2 Juan Soto (+310)

Juan Soto could hit a home run today - Source: Getty

Juan Soto’s been making consistent, quality contact this season with a 94.4 mph average exit velocity and 41.1% hard-hit rate, even if the homer totals sit at eight so far.

He faces Clarke Schmidt and his 4.73 ERA, a pitcher who’s struggled to avoid barrels in tough spots. Soto’s balanced profile, paired with his .380 OBP and .845 OPS, keeps him a reliable long-ball threat, and at +310 odds for a homer today, the value’s solid against a hittable right-hander in a hitter-friendly MLB matchup.

#1 Aaron Judge (+180)

Aaron Judge stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge is on an absolute tear this MLB season, carrying a ridiculous .414 average, 15 homers and a league-best 1.279 OPS into today’s game. His 96.0 mph average exit velocity and massive 16.9% barrel rate make him a constant home run threat no matter the pitcher.

Even against Griffin Canning’s sharp 2.36 ERA, Judge’s power profile is too elite to overlook, and at +180 odds, he’s one of the top swing-for-the-fences plays on the board this slate.

