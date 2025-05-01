Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Oneil Cruz, Jose Ramirez and more for May 1, 2025

The calendar flips to May, and the power bats of MLB are showing no signs of decelerating. With several high-leverage matchups on the schedule for May 1, 2025, today's slate is setting up beautifully for home run bettors. Venues like Citizens Bank Park and PNC Park have been playing hitter-friendly this week, and with a mix of hot bats and struggling pitchers taking the mound, there's real potential for a league-wide power explosion.

Our top five home run prop bets for Thursday include sluggers in great matchups, with recent form, historical splits, and ballpark considerations all taken into account. From Oneil Cruz's leadoff blast to Kyle Schwarber's incredible power stroke, these selections offer great betting value based on matchup numbers and current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let's dive into today's best home run prop options.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Oneil Cruz, Jose Ramirez and more

5. Oneil Cruz - Pittsburgh Pirates (+300)

Pittsburgh Pirates' slugger Oneil Cruz Source: Imagn

Oneil Cruz has been a standout performer for the Pirates, with power and speed being in full bloom. In April, he logged a .253 batting average, 8 home runs, 16 RBIs, and a league-leading 12 stolen bases. Surprisingly, Cruz has produced four leadoff home runs this season, which has reflected his ability to set the tone early.

He'll face off against Cubs' Colin Rea (1-0, .96 ERA), and Cruz's recent performances make him an attractive pick as a home run prop bet.

4. Jose Ramirez - Cleveland Guardians (+320)

Jose Ramirez could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Jose Ramirez continues to be a home run threat for the Guardians. In 2025, he has belted 5 home runs, posted 14 runs batted in, and posted 6 stolen bases with a .264 batting average and .770 OPS. Against Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.07 ERA), Ramirez's background and ability to impact the game in several ways lead him to be an ideal pick for a home run today.

3. Wyatt Langford - Texas Rangers (+380)

Texas Rangers' Wyatt Langford has 6 home runs - Source: Imagn

Wyatt Langford has been an exciting young talent so far this season with 6 homers, .299 batting average, and .974 OPS. On his sixth home run, the ball traveled 431 feet from a 107.5 exit mph speed to illustrate his capability in hard-hitting. Facing the Athletics, Langford's current trends and favorable matchup make him a valuable pick at +380 for a home run prop bet.

2. Kyle Schwarber - Philadelphia Phillies (+210)

Kyle Schwarber could hit his 10th homer today - Source: Imagn

Kyle Schwarber is still a great power hitter with 9 home runs and a .936 OPS this year. His recent three-run homer against the Nationals indicates his ability to perform when the team needs him. With a game against the Nationals once again, he will face Brad Lord with a 4.67 ERA increases Schwarber's probability of hitting another home run.

1. Byron Buxton - Minnesota Twins (+220)

Byron Buxton is today's hottest pick to hit a homer - Source: Imagn

Byron Buxton has given glimpses of his power-speed potential, with 6 home runs and 17 RBIs on the season. His latest solo homer went 418 feet on a 108.8 mph exit velocity, which is proof that he can hit the ball hard. With the Guardians in town, Buxton's dynamic set of skills makes him an interesting selection for a home run prop bet today.

