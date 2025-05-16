Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jose Ramirez, and more for May 16, 2025 

The home run leaders have been lighting it up this week, and today’s slate is packed with scorching-hot hitters stepping into prime spots. From Shohei Ohtani’s jaw-dropping power surge to Corbin Carroll’s fireworks in Colorado, power bats are stacking up big numbers, and sportsbooks are scrambling to price these odds right.

When form meets vulnerable pitching, you get the kind of betting board we’ve got for May 16. Whether it’s Pete Crow-Armstrong launching balls out of Wrigley or Jose Ramirez staying locked in with back-to-back bombs, this lineup is filled with value plays for the long ball.

With a mix of elite recent performance, favorable matchups, and odds offering solid returns, here’s a look at today’s five best MLB home run prop bets worth locking in.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#1. Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs): +260 HR Odds

Pete Crow-Armstrong might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Pete Crow-Armstrong has quietly heated up at the plate, launching two homers in his last four games while continuing to set the tone atop the Cubs’ lineup. The dynamic outfielder is hitting .266 this season with 11 home runs, 30 RBIs and 13 stolen bases, flashing both pop and speed. With his current form and confidence growing, he’s a strong value play at +260 to go deep today against White Sox rookie Shane Smith.

#2. Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs): +210 HR Odds

Kyle Tucker's season is in full swing - Source: Imagn

Kyle Tucker has been steady and dangerous all season, and his plate discipline continues to shine with a strong 1.25 BB/K ratio and just an 11.9% strikeout rate. With 10 homers, 33 RBIs and 10 steals already, he’s flashing elite balance in power and speed.

Tucker’s matchup against Shane Smith today lines up well, especially given his .526 SLG and 10.4% barrel rate, making his +210 home run odds one of the slate’s sharpest value spots.

#3. Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians): +300 HR Odds

Jose Ramirez might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Jose Ramirez is dialed in right now, launching homers in back-to-back games and raising his season total to eight. Hitting .295 with 22 RBIs and 12 steals, he’s been a spark plug for Cleveland’s offense.

With a .295 average and elite recent form, Ramirez enters a favorable spot against Brady Singer, who’s carrying a 4.97 ERA. Given his hot bat and Singer’s struggles, Ramirez’s +300 home run odds carry excellent upside value today.

#4. Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks): +195 HR Odds

Corbin Carroll stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Corbin Carroll is on a tear right now, blasting three homers in his last three games, including a 2-homer performance just three days ago. Sitting at a .284 average with 14 bombs and 31 RBIs this season, his bat’s heating up at the perfect time.

Facing Rockies’ Tanner Gordon, who’s posted a rough 5.68 ERA in limited action, Carroll’s +195 odds to go deep today look like one of the slate’s sharpest plays given his current power surge.

#5. Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers):+170 HR Odds

Another moonshot could be incoming from Shohei Ohtani - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani is on an absolute rampage right now. Over his last 12 games, he’s slashing an unreal .388/.475/1.000 with eight homers and 18 RBIs, including three homers in the past two days and a 2-homer show yesterday against Oakland.

With his elite form and a matchup against Angels’ Jack Kochanowicz, who carries a 5.23 ERA into this one, Ohtani’s +170 odds to leave the yard again feel like must-play territory given the way he’s punishing mistakes.

