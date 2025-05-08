Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Spencer Torkelson, Alex Bregman, and more for May 8, 2025

It’s been a wild MLB week for home run props, with hitters like Shohei Ohtani, Byron Buxton, and Kyle Schwarber cashing big for bettors in recent days. As offenses continue heating up and several vulnerable starters take the mound tonight, this slate has prime opportunities to ride the long ball trend.

Add a Coors Field doubleheader and a few hot bats on serious streaks, and it’s shaping up to be another night where the big swings could pay off.

We dug deep into matchups, ballpark factors, and recent power surges to lock in five of the best home run prop values on the board. From Spencer Torkelson’s Game 2 advantage at altitude to Austin Riley hunting a rebound in Atlanta, and Alex Bregman staying hot at Fenway, these are the names worth circling for May 8’s best shot at cashing those home run tickets.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Alex Bregman (+390) - Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers

Alex Bregman could hit a homer today - Source: MLB Imagn

Alex Bregman is in a perfect groove right now, slashing .355/.429/.871 with 4 homers in his last 8 games. He’s up to .327 with 9 bombs on the season and draws a great matchup against Rangers' Jack Leiter, who’s carrying a 4.58 ERA and gave up 2 homers in his last start. With Leiter’s homer issues and Bregman’s locked-in power stroke, this +390 line is one of tonight’s strongest value plays.

#4. Spencer Torkelson (+295) - Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies (Game 2)

Spencer Torkelson could hit a home run today - Source: MLB Imagn

Spencer Torkelson gets a golden opportunity in Game 2 at Coors Field against Rockies rookie Tanner Gordon, making his debut this season. Tork’s power has flashed lately with 2 homers in his last 5 games and a .524 SLG in that stretch. In the league’s most homer-friendly park, and facing an untested arm, this +295 line has legit upside.

#3. Ryan McMahon (+500) - Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers (Game 2)

Ryan McMahon is in red-hot form - Source: MLB Imagn

Ryan McMahon is on a tear, batting .471 with 2 homers and a 1.609 OPS over his last 5 games. He crushed Tigers pitching yesterday with 4 hits in 5 plate appearances, including a homer, and now faces Keider Montero’s 5.93 ERA in Game 2 at Coors. At +500 in this spot, his power surge makes him a high-upside play.

#2. Kyle Schwarber (+235) - Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays

Kyle Schwarber could hit a home run today - Source: MLB Imagn

Kyle Schwarber stays hot, slugging .333/.444/.867 with 5 homers in his last 8 games. He’s up to 12 bombs this season and now gets Ryan Pepiot’s 4.23 ERA on the road. With Schwarber’s recent tear and his ability to punish righties, this +235 number is tough to ignore.

#1. Austin Riley (+295) - Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds

Austin Riley could hit a home run today - Source: MLB Imagn

Austin Riley has shown flashes of power recently, including a two-home run game against the Dodgers. Hitting .350 with 2 homers and a 1.059 OPS over his last five games. He’s up to 8 long balls this season and faces Reds' Nick Lodolo’s 3.27 ERA. With Riley’s recent pop and Lodolo’s occasional home run issues, this +295 prop offers sneaky value tonight.

