Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Spencer Torkelson, Freddie Freeman, and more for May 6, 2025

The ball has been flying out of the park to start May and tonight's MLB lineups look like another prelude to a fireworks show. With batters lighting up the sticks, vulnerable pitching on the mound, and some games in homer-friendly ballparks, a few of these hitters have already shown signs of heating up. With the right matchups ahead, they could easily add another to their tally.

Ad

We’ve locked in five hitters with the perfect recipe for a deep shot tonight. From Shohei Ohtani to Spencer Torkelson building on his recent power surge, these picks blend hot streaks with exploitable matchups and enticing odds. Here’s where the long ball value lives for May 6.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Ad

Trending

#5 Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers): +225 vs. Marlins

Shohei Ohtani stayed hot yesterday with a home run - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani stayed scorching hot with a homer last night and finds himself in another good spot tonight against Cal Quantrill. Ohtani is batting .292 with 9 home runs, 13 RBIs, 37 runs scored and 10 stolen bases this year. Quantrill comes in with an 8.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 5 home runs surrendered in 26.2 innings. +225 is still one of the best home run props out there tonight.

Ad

#4 Spencer Torkelson (Detroit Tigers): +475 vs. Rockies

Spencer Torkelson could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn.

Spencer Torkelson has quietly heated up with 2 homers in his last 4 games and is at .234 on the season for 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 25 runs. He has a dream matchup this evening at Coors Field with Rockies starter Chase Dollander, who has struggled to a 2-3 record and 6.48 ERA with 8 home runs served up in just 25 innings. With Torkelson's increasing power binge and thin Colorado air, +475 offers excellent long-shot value for another homerun this evening.

Ad

#3 Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers): +425 vs. Marlins

Freddie Freeman is on a 10-game hitting streak - Source: Imagn.

Freddie Freeman rolls into tonight on a scorching 10-game hitting streak, during which he's gone deep 3 times and increased his season line to .337 with 7 home runs, 23 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He'll face Cal Quantrill, who's been roughed up for an 8.10 ERA and a 2-3 record while giving up 5 homers in only 26.2 innings. +450 is a great value for a homer in a great hitter's park.

Ad

#2 Brent Rooker (Oakland Athletics): +380 vs. Mariners

Brent Rooker has 9 homers this season so far - Source: Imagn.

Brent Rooker continues to quietly mash for Oakland with 9 homers and 18 RBIs despite the A’s offensive struggles. He steps into an ideal matchup against Emerson Hancock, who's sporting a bloated 6.62 ERA while surrendering 3 homers in just 17.2 innings. With Hancock's tendency to leave pitches middle-in and Rooker's knack for taking advantage of mistakes, this is a premium power play for the underrated slugger at a solid +380 price point.

Ad

#1 Kyle Manzardo (Cleveland Guardians): +330 vs. Nationals (Game 1)

Kyle Manzardo could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Kyle Manzardo has contributed 8 home runs and 20 RBIs this year, all while hitting .219. His power upside is good and with the Guardians playing a doubleheader today, he'll face Nationals righty Jake Irvin in Game 1 of today's doubleheader. Irvin enters with a 4.01 ERA, +330 equates to a sneaky value play at a long ball in this afternoon game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More