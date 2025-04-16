Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Wilyer Abreu, Mike Trout and more for April 16, 2025

All MLB teams are on the schedule today, so you can expect a fair number of home runs hit. With 30 teams equaling 270 batters, there are probably going to be quite a lot. Picking who will and won't is challenging.
That's what has made the home run prop bet so enticing. It's a challenge to determine this on any day, let alone one when every starting hitter will take a plate appearance. Fortunately, we've got the best bets from DraftKings to keep an eye on today.
Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.
Best MLB home run prop bets for April 16
5) Corbin Carroll: +450
Corbin Carroll is red-hot right now. His average is up over .330, and he is tied for second in the league with six home runs. The Arizona Diamondbacks hitter is surging, and he has a decent matchup.
Max Meyer (2.00 ERA) has been solid, but the Miami Marlins are still not a fearsome opponent for an offense like the Diamondbacks, so Carroll could continue rolling.
4) Taylor Ward: +380
Taylor Ward hasn't been hitting all that often, but when he does, good things happen. Despite a .235 average, he has five home runs so far. He's up against the Texas Rangers today, who are sending Patrick Corbin (6.75 ERA) to the mound. It's as good a matchup as anyone has today across the MLB.
3) Mike Trout: +285
Mike Trout is usually a solid pick to hit a home run. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder is one of the best hitters in the sport, though he's hitting below .200 this year. Despite that, he's tied for second in the league with six home runs, and he could add to that today. He's up against the Rangers as well, and Corbin has struggled for several years now.
2) Wilyer Abreu: +265
Wilyer Abreu is a good pick to hit a home run today. The Tampa Bay Rays are sending a struggling Zack Littell (0-3, 6.88 ERA so far this year) to the mound to face him, and the Boston Red Sox offense is surging lately. Abreu is off to a good start, hitting over .300 with three home runs, too, so today might be a good day to pick him.
1) Shohei Ohtani: +245
On any given day, Shohei Ohtani is one of the best bets to go deep. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar hit more than 50 last season and remains one of the top power threats in 2025 with five home runs.
Today, he's facing the three-win Colorado Rockies, and they're sending German Marquez (4.60 ERA) to the mound to face him. Ohtani will have the hand advantage here.