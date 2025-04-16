Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Wilyer Abreu, Mike Trout and more for April 16, 2025

All MLB teams are on the schedule today, so you can expect a fair number of home runs hit. With 30 teams equaling 270 batters, there are probably going to be quite a lot. Picking who will and won't is challenging.

Ad

That's what has made the home run prop bet so enticing. It's a challenge to determine this on any day, let alone one when every starting hitter will take a plate appearance. Fortunately, we've got the best bets from DraftKings to keep an eye on today.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best MLB home run prop bets for April 16

5) Corbin Carroll: +450

Ad

Trending

Corbin Carroll has six home runs this year (Imagn)

Corbin Carroll is red-hot right now. His average is up over .330, and he is tied for second in the league with six home runs. The Arizona Diamondbacks hitter is surging, and he has a decent matchup.

Ad

Max Meyer (2.00 ERA) has been solid, but the Miami Marlins are still not a fearsome opponent for an offense like the Diamondbacks, so Carroll could continue rolling.

4) Taylor Ward: +380

Taylor Ward could hit a home run (Imagn)

Taylor Ward hasn't been hitting all that often, but when he does, good things happen. Despite a .235 average, he has five home runs so far. He's up against the Texas Rangers today, who are sending Patrick Corbin (6.75 ERA) to the mound. It's as good a matchup as anyone has today across the MLB.

Ad

3) Mike Trout: +285

Mike Trout has six home runs (Imagn)

Mike Trout is usually a solid pick to hit a home run. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder is one of the best hitters in the sport, though he's hitting below .200 this year. Despite that, he's tied for second in the league with six home runs, and he could add to that today. He's up against the Rangers as well, and Corbin has struggled for several years now.

Ad

2) Wilyer Abreu: +265

Wilyer Abreu has three home runs (Imagn)

Wilyer Abreu is a good pick to hit a home run today. The Tampa Bay Rays are sending a struggling Zack Littell (0-3, 6.88 ERA so far this year) to the mound to face him, and the Boston Red Sox offense is surging lately. Abreu is off to a good start, hitting over .300 with three home runs, too, so today might be a good day to pick him.

Ad

1) Shohei Ohtani: +245

Shohei Ohtani might hit a home run today (Imagn)

On any given day, Shohei Ohtani is one of the best bets to go deep. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar hit more than 50 last season and remains one of the top power threats in 2025 with five home runs.

Today, he's facing the three-win Colorado Rockies, and they're sending German Marquez (4.60 ERA) to the mound to face him. Ohtani will have the hand advantage here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More