Today’s MLB Lineups: Full Projected Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Cubs, Dodgers, Braves & More | 19 April 2025

As the 2025 MLB season continues, squads like the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves are fighting through early-season struggles and looking to find consistency.
The Cubs just had their way in a wild 13–11 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, led by Carson Kelly's two homers and six-run outburst in the eighth inning. Even without ace Justin Steele's loss to season-ending elbow surgery, Chicago's offense, spearheaded by Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and new acquisition Kyle Tucker, remains productive, sitting atop MLB with 137 runs scored.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers are flexing their pitching muscle, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominating in a recent 3–0 shutout of the Texas Rangers. In Atlanta.
The Braves have maintained their good start with a thrilling 6–4 comeback victory against the Minnesota Twins, their ninth in a row over Minnesota since August 2019. Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II and rookie Drake Baldwin provided key contributions as they came back to win the game. Baldwin had the winning two-run single in the eighth inning.
Here are the predicted batting lineups and starting pitchers for today's games, based on the most current team news and player action.
MLB Lineups: Full Projected Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Cubs, Dodgers, Braves & More | 19 April 2025
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Miami Marlins (Away Team):
SS Xavier Edwards
3B Connor Norby
CF Jesus Sanchez
RF Kyle Stowers
1B Matt Mervis
2B Otto Lopez
LF Griffin Conine
DH Eric Wagaman
C Liam Hicks
SP: Cal Quantrill
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):
2B Bryson Stott
SS Trea Turner
1B Bryce Harper
DH Kyle Schwarber
RF Nick Castellanos
LF Max Kepler
C J.T. Realmuto
3B Alec Bohm
CF Brandon Marsh
SP: Taijuan Walker
Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers
Kansas City Royals (Away Team):
3B Jonathan India
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
1B Vinnie Pasquantino
C Salvador Perez
DH Michael Massey
RF Hunter Renfroe
LF MJ Melendez
2B Maikel Garcia
CF Kyle Isbel
SP: Seth Lugo
Detroit Tigers (Home Team):
2B Gleyber Torres
RF Kerry Carpenter
3B Zach McKinstry
DH Spencer Torkelson
LF Riley Greene
C Dillon Dingler
1B Colt Keith
SS Trey Sweeney
CF Ryan Kreidler
SP: Casey Mize
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs
Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team):
RF Corbin Carroll
SS Geraldo Perdomo
DH Pavin Smith
1B Josh Naylor
LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
3B Eugenio Suarez
C Gabriel Moreno
CF Alek Thomas
2B Tim Tawa
SP: Zac Gallen
Chicago Cubs (Home Team):
LF Ian Happ
RF Kyle Tucker
DH Seiya Suzuki
1B Michael Busch
SS Dansby Swanson
2B Nico Hoerner
CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
C Carson Kelly
3B Gage Workman
SP: Ben Brown
Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (Away Team):
CF Julio Rodriguez
DH Jorge Polanco
C Cal Raleigh
LF Randy Arozarena
RF Luke Raley
1B Rowdy Tellez
2B Dylan Moore
3B Miles Mastrobuoni
SS J.P. Crawford
SP: Logan Gilbert
Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):
SS Bo Bichette
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
DH Anthony Santander
2B Andres Gimenez
RF George Springer
C Alejandro Kirk
LF Alan Roden
3B Ernie Clement
CF Nathan Lukes
SP: Jose Berrios
Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles
Cincinnati Reds (Away Team):
CF TJ Friedl
2B Matt McLain
SS Elly De La Cruz
LF Austin Hays
3B Gavin Lux
DH Spencer Steer
1B Jeimer Candelario
RF Jake Fraley
C Jose Trevino
SP: Hunter Greene
Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):
SS Gunnar Henderson
C Adley Rutschman
DH Ryan O’Hearn
3B Jordan Westburg
CF Cedric Mullins
RF Tyler O’Neill
LF Heston Kjerstad
1B Ryan Mountcastle
2B Jackson Holliday
SP: Brandon Young
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team):
SS Mookie Betts
C Will Smith
1B Freddie Freeman
RF Teoscar Hernandez
DH Michael Conforto
2B Tommy Edman
3B Max Muncy
CF Andy Pages
LF Chris Taylor
SP: Roki Sasaki
Texas Rangers (Home Team):
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
LF Josh Smith
RF Adolis Garcia
DH Joc Pederson
3B Josh Jung
1B Jake Burger
C Jonah Heim
CF Leody Taveras
SP: Nathan Eovaldi
St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets
St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):
LF Lars Nootbaar
1B Willson Contreras
SS Brendan Donovan
3B Nolan Arenado
DH Alec Burleson
RF Jordan Walker
2B Nolan Gorman
C Pedro Pages
CF Victor Scott II
SP: Matthew Liberatore
New York Mets (Home Team):
SS Francisco Lindor
RF Juan Soto
1B Pete Alonso
3B Mark Vientos
LF Brandon Nimmo
DH Starling Marte
CF Tyrone Taylor
2B Luisangel Acuña
C Luis Torrens
SP: Kodai Senga
Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):
LF Steven Kwan
3B Jose Ramirez
1B Carlos Santana
DH Kyle Manzardo
CF Lane Thomas
RF Nolan Jones
2B Gabriel Arias
C Bo Naylor
SS Brayan Rocchio
SP: Ben Lively
Pittsburgh Pirates (Home Team):
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
1B Endy Valdez
3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
SP: Paul Skenes
Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox (Away Team):
2B Chase Meidroth
CF Luis Robert Jr.
1B Andrew Vaughn
3B Miguel Vargas
LF Andrew Benintendi
RF Michael A. Taylor
DH Lenyn Sosa
C Edgar Quero
SS Jacob Amaya
SP: Shane Smith
Boston Red Sox (Home Team):
LF Jarren Duran
DH Rafael Devers
3B Alex Bregman
RF Wilyer Abreu
SS Trevor Story
1B Triston Casas
2B Kody Campbell
C Omar Narvaez
CF Ceddanne Rafaela
SP: Garrett Crochet
Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies
Washington Nationals (Away Team):
LF Alex Call
DH James Wood
C Keibert Ruiz
1B Nathaniel Lowe
3B Amed Rosario
2B Luis Garcia
RF Dylan Crews
SS Nasim Nunez
CF Jacob Young
SP: MacKenzie Gore
Colorado Rockies (Home Team):
SS Ezequiel Tovar
RF Nick Martini
DH Kyle Farmer
3B Ryan McMahon
1B Michael Toglia
CF Mickey Moniak
C Hunter Goodman
LF Zac Veen
2B Adael Amador
SP: Chase Dollander
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays
New York Yankees (Away Team):
DH Ben Rice
RF Aaron Judge
CF Cody Bellinger
1B Paul Goldschmidt
2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
SS Anthony Volpe
C Austin Wells
LF Jasson Dominguez
3B Oswald Cabrera
SP: Carlos Carrasco
Tampa Bay Rays (Home Team):
CF Kameron Misner
2B Brandon Lowe
DH Yandy Diaz
1B Jonathan Aranda
3B Junior Caminero
LF Christopher Morel
C Danny Jansen
RF Jake Mangum
SS Taylor Walls
SP: Shane Baz
Oakland Athletics vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Oakland Athletics (Away Team):
RF Lawrence Butler
DH Brent Rooker
1B Tyler Soderstrom
C Shea Langeliers
LF Miguel Andujar
CF JJ Bleday
SS Jacob Wilson
3B Gio Urshela
2B Max Muncy
SP: Luis Severino
Milwaukee Brewers (Home Team):
2B Brice Turang
LF Jackson Chourio
DH Christian Yelich
C William Contreras
RF Sal Frelick
1B Rhys Hoskins
CF Garrett Mitchell
SS Joey Ortiz
3B Caleb Durbin
SP: Chad Patrick
San Diego Padres vs. Houston Astros
San Diego Padres (Away Team):
RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
1B Luis Arraez
3B Manny Machado
DH Gavin Sheets
SS Xander Bogaerts
2B Jose Iglesias
LF Jason Heyward
C Elias Diaz
CF Tyler Wade
SP: Michael King
Houston Astros (Home Team):
LF Jose Altuve
3B Isaac Paredes
DH Yordan Alvarez
1B Christian Walker
SS Jeremy Pena
2B Brendan Rodgers
C Yainer Diaz
RF Cam Smith
CF Jake Meyers
SP: Hayden Wesneski
Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves
Minnesota Twins (Away Team):
CF Byron Buxton
C Ryan Jeffers
DH Trevor Larnach
SS Carlos Correa
1B Ty France
3B Willi Castro
2B Brooks Lee
LF Harrison Bader
RF DaShawn Keirsey
SP: Simeon Woods Richardson
Atlanta Braves (Home Team):
LF Alex Verdugo
3B Austin Riley
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
2B Ozzie Albies
C Sean Murphy
CF Michael Harris II
SS Nick Allen
RF Jarred Kelenic
SP: Chris Sale
San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels
San Francisco Giants (Away Team):
RF Mike Yastrzemski
SS Willy Adames
CF Jung Hoo Lee
3B Matt Chapman
LF Heliot Ramos
1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
DH Wilmer Flores
C Patrick Bailey
2B Tyler Fitzgerald
SP: Landen Roupp
Los Angeles Angels (Home Team):
LF Taylor Ward
3B Luis Rengifo
RF Mike Trout
DH Jorge Soler
C Logan O’Hoppe
1B Nolan Schanuel
SS Zach Neto
2B Kyren Paris
CF Jo Adell
SP: Kyle Hendricks