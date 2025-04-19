Today’s MLB Lineups: Full Projected Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Cubs, Dodgers, Braves & More | 19 April 2025

As the 2025 MLB season continues, squads like the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves are fighting through early-season struggles and looking to find consistency.

The Cubs just had their way in a wild 13–11 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, led by Carson Kelly's two homers and six-run outburst in the eighth inning. Even without ace Justin Steele's loss to season-ending elbow surgery, Chicago's offense, spearheaded by Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and new acquisition Kyle Tucker, remains productive, sitting atop MLB with 137 runs scored.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are flexing their pitching muscle, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominating in a recent 3–0 shutout of the Texas Rangers. In Atlanta.

The Braves have maintained their good start with a thrilling 6–4 comeback victory against the Minnesota Twins, their ninth in a row over Minnesota since August 2019. Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II and rookie Drake Baldwin provided key contributions as they came back to win the game. Baldwin had the winning two-run single in the eighth inning.

Here are the predicted batting lineups and starting pitchers for today's games, based on the most current team news and player action.

MLB Lineups: Full Projected Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Cubs, Dodgers, Braves & More | 19 April 2025

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins (Away Team):

SS Xavier Edwards

3B Connor Norby

CF Jesus Sanchez

RF Kyle Stowers

1B Matt Mervis

2B Otto Lopez

LF Griffin Conine

DH Eric Wagaman

C Liam Hicks

SP: Cal Quantrill

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):

2B Bryson Stott

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Max Kepler

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

CF Brandon Marsh

SP: Taijuan Walker

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals (Away Team):

3B Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Perez

DH Michael Massey

RF Hunter Renfroe

LF MJ Melendez

2B Maikel Garcia

CF Kyle Isbel

SP: Seth Lugo

Detroit Tigers (Home Team):

2B Gleyber Torres

RF Kerry Carpenter

3B Zach McKinstry

DH Spencer Torkelson

LF Riley Greene

C Dillon Dingler

1B Colt Keith

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Ryan Kreidler

SP: Casey Mize

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team):

RF Corbin Carroll

SS Geraldo Perdomo

DH Pavin Smith

1B Josh Naylor

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

3B Eugenio Suarez

C Gabriel Moreno

CF Alek Thomas

2B Tim Tawa

SP: Zac Gallen

Chicago Cubs (Home Team):

LF Ian Happ

RF Kyle Tucker

DH Seiya Suzuki

1B Michael Busch

SS Dansby Swanson

2B Nico Hoerner

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

C Carson Kelly

3B Gage Workman

SP: Ben Brown

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (Away Team):

CF Julio Rodriguez

DH Jorge Polanco

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

RF Luke Raley

1B Rowdy Tellez

2B Dylan Moore

3B Miles Mastrobuoni

SS J.P. Crawford

SP: Logan Gilbert

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

DH Anthony Santander

2B Andres Gimenez

RF George Springer

C Alejandro Kirk

LF Alan Roden

3B Ernie Clement

CF Nathan Lukes

SP: Jose Berrios

Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds (Away Team):

CF TJ Friedl

2B Matt McLain

SS Elly De La Cruz

LF Austin Hays

3B Gavin Lux

DH Spencer Steer

1B Jeimer Candelario

RF Jake Fraley

C Jose Trevino

SP: Hunter Greene

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):

SS Gunnar Henderson

C Adley Rutschman

DH Ryan O’Hearn

3B Jordan Westburg

CF Cedric Mullins

RF Tyler O’Neill

LF Heston Kjerstad

1B Ryan Mountcastle

2B Jackson Holliday

SP: Brandon Young

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team):

SS Mookie Betts

C Will Smith

1B Freddie Freeman

RF Teoscar Hernandez

DH Michael Conforto

2B Tommy Edman

3B Max Muncy

CF Andy Pages

LF Chris Taylor

SP: Roki Sasaki

Texas Rangers (Home Team):

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

LF Josh Smith

RF Adolis Garcia

DH Joc Pederson

3B Josh Jung

1B Jake Burger

C Jonah Heim

CF Leody Taveras

SP: Nathan Eovaldi

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):

LF Lars Nootbaar

1B Willson Contreras

SS Brendan Donovan

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Alec Burleson

RF Jordan Walker

2B Nolan Gorman

C Pedro Pages

CF Victor Scott II

SP: Matthew Liberatore

New York Mets (Home Team):

SS Francisco Lindor

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

3B Mark Vientos

LF Brandon Nimmo

DH Starling Marte

CF Tyrone Taylor

2B Luisangel Acuña

C Luis Torrens

SP: Kodai Senga

Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):

LF Steven Kwan

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

DH Kyle Manzardo

CF Lane Thomas

RF Nolan Jones

2B Gabriel Arias

C Bo Naylor

SS Brayan Rocchio

SP: Ben Lively

Pittsburgh Pirates (Home Team):

CF Oneil Cruz

RF Bryan Reynolds

DH Andrew McCutchen

C Joey Bart

1B Endy Valdez

3B Ke’Bryan Hayes

LF Tommy Pham

2B Adam Frazier

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SP: Paul Skenes

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox (Away Team):

2B Chase Meidroth

CF Luis Robert Jr.

1B Andrew Vaughn

3B Miguel Vargas

LF Andrew Benintendi

RF Michael A. Taylor

DH Lenyn Sosa

C Edgar Quero

SS Jacob Amaya

SP: Shane Smith

Boston Red Sox (Home Team):

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

3B Alex Bregman

RF Wilyer Abreu

SS Trevor Story

1B Triston Casas

2B Kody Campbell

C Omar Narvaez

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Garrett Crochet

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies

Washington Nationals (Away Team):

LF Alex Call

DH James Wood

C Keibert Ruiz

1B Nathaniel Lowe

3B Amed Rosario

2B Luis Garcia

RF Dylan Crews

SS Nasim Nunez

CF Jacob Young

SP: MacKenzie Gore

Colorado Rockies (Home Team):

SS Ezequiel Tovar

RF Nick Martini

DH Kyle Farmer

3B Ryan McMahon

1B Michael Toglia

CF Mickey Moniak

C Hunter Goodman

LF Zac Veen

2B Adael Amador

SP: Chase Dollander

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

New York Yankees (Away Team):

DH Ben Rice

RF Aaron Judge

CF Cody Bellinger

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

LF Jasson Dominguez

3B Oswald Cabrera

SP: Carlos Carrasco

Tampa Bay Rays (Home Team):

CF Kameron Misner

2B Brandon Lowe

DH Yandy Diaz

1B Jonathan Aranda

3B Junior Caminero

LF Christopher Morel

C Danny Jansen

RF Jake Mangum

SS Taylor Walls

SP: Shane Baz

Oakland Athletics vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Oakland Athletics (Away Team):

RF Lawrence Butler

DH Brent Rooker

1B Tyler Soderstrom

C Shea Langeliers

LF Miguel Andujar

CF JJ Bleday

SS Jacob Wilson

3B Gio Urshela

2B Max Muncy

SP: Luis Severino

Milwaukee Brewers (Home Team):

2B Brice Turang

LF Jackson Chourio

DH Christian Yelich

C William Contreras

RF Sal Frelick

1B Rhys Hoskins

CF Garrett Mitchell

SS Joey Ortiz

3B Caleb Durbin

SP: Chad Patrick

San Diego Padres vs. Houston Astros

San Diego Padres (Away Team):

RF Fernando Tatis Jr.

1B Luis Arraez

3B Manny Machado

DH Gavin Sheets

SS Xander Bogaerts

2B Jose Iglesias

LF Jason Heyward

C Elias Diaz

CF Tyler Wade

SP: Michael King

Houston Astros (Home Team):

LF Jose Altuve

3B Isaac Paredes

DH Yordan Alvarez

1B Christian Walker

SS Jeremy Pena

2B Brendan Rodgers

C Yainer Diaz

RF Cam Smith

CF Jake Meyers

SP: Hayden Wesneski

Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves

Minnesota Twins (Away Team):

CF Byron Buxton

C Ryan Jeffers

DH Trevor Larnach

SS Carlos Correa

1B Ty France

3B Willi Castro

2B Brooks Lee

LF Harrison Bader

RF DaShawn Keirsey

SP: Simeon Woods Richardson

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

LF Alex Verdugo

3B Austin Riley

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

2B Ozzie Albies

C Sean Murphy

CF Michael Harris II

SS Nick Allen

RF Jarred Kelenic

SP: Chris Sale

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels

San Francisco Giants (Away Team):

RF Mike Yastrzemski

SS Willy Adames

CF Jung Hoo Lee

3B Matt Chapman

LF Heliot Ramos

1B LaMonte Wade Jr.

DH Wilmer Flores

C Patrick Bailey

2B Tyler Fitzgerald

SP: Landen Roupp

Los Angeles Angels (Home Team):

LF Taylor Ward

3B Luis Rengifo

RF Mike Trout

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O’Hoppe

1B Nolan Schanuel

SS Zach Neto

2B Kyren Paris

CF Jo Adell

SP: Kyle Hendricks

