Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 4 picks including Max Fried, Tarik Skubal, and more for October 5, 2025

With the Division Series in full swing, today’s slate features several top-tier arms in high-pressure spots, where every strikeout could shift momentum. Postseason matchups often bring out the best in elite starters, and that makes today’s strikeout props especially intriguing.

From proven aces like Tarik Skubal and Max Fried to volatile arms such as Trey Yesavage, there’s plenty of value on the board for bettors looking to capitalize on strikeout potential. After analyzing recent trends, pitch data, and matchups, here are Sunday’s four best strikeout prop bets.

Today's Top Four MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#4. Tarik Skubal: Over 8.5 (-142)

Tarik Skubal has been nothing short of dominant lately, carrying his ace-level stuff straight into October. In his first Wild Card start, he delivered a masterclass, 7.2 innings of one-run ball with 14 strikeouts, allowing just three hits while overpowering hitters with his elite fastball-changeup mix.

That outing continued his scorching strikeout trend, as he’s now recorded 14, 8, and 9 Ks in his last three starts.

Skubal’s command and swing-and-miss ability have reached another level, and with his strikeout line set at 8.5, he’s more than capable of clearing it again against an opponent struggling to handle velocity and movement.

#3. Luis Castillo: Over 5.5 (-119)

Luis Castillo enters his first postseason start in 2025 with positive momentum after ending the regular season on a high note. The righty for the Mariners was 11-8 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 162 K's in 180.2 innings, recording a solid 8.1 K/9 while restricting the free bases.

In his final regular-season outing, he shut down the Rockies on 10 swings and misses over 7.1 one-run frames, with sharp command and swing-and-miss energy on his fastball-changeup combination.

Castillo's strikeout tally stands at 5.5, a number that he has no problem exceeding if he takes that same magic with him into his first postseason

#2. Max Fried: Over 4.5 (-154) - Safest Pick of the Day

Max Fried enters today’s matchup in peak form, coming off a strong Wild Card Game 2 outing where he struck out six over 6.1 innings while allowing just four hits and three walks.

The veteran left-hander has been dialed in down the stretch, posting recent strikeout totals of 6, 7, 13, and 6 while showing excellent command of his curveball and changeup.

Fried’s ability to generate swings and misses on both sides of the plate gives him a consistent floor, and with his strikeout line set at just 4.5, he’s well-positioned to clear it once again. Given his postseason experience and steady rhythm, this looks like the safest play on the board today.

#1. Trey Yesavage: Under 4.5 (-111) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Trey Yesavage has shown flashes in his limited major-league exposure, with a 1-0 record and 3.21 ERA, as well as 16 strikeouts in 14 innings, in three regular-season appearances.

While his 10.3 K/9 offers promise of a swing-and-miss pitcher, his 4.5 BB/9 and 1.43 WHIP suggest control issues that could be susceptible against a steady Yankees offense.

The playoff environment puts more pressure on a rookie arm still establishing his rhythm at big-league speed, and if his pitch count increases early, his session can be abbreviated. With limited experience and shaky command, the under 4.5 strikeouts looks like the sharper play in this matchup.

