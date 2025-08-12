Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Carlos Rodon, Paul Skenes, and more for August 12, 2025

Today's slate of games brings together different pitchers with the ability to rack up strikeouts. Carlos Rodon and Freddy Peralta combine power and precision to keep hitters off balance, while Paul Skenes is becoming a strikeout machine with his electric stuff.

Robbie Ray is ready to pile up punchouts against a Padres lineup that’s shown some cracks. Ben Brown faces a tough Blue Jays offense that works the count well, which makes his under 4.5 strikeouts a smart and safer play today. Let’s break down why these picks stand out.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Carlos Rodon – Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Carlos Rodon has been pitching well this season, maintaining a 3.35 ERA and striking out batters at an impressive rate, over 10 Ks per nine innings. In his last outing, he didn’t blow hitters away with strikeouts but kept the Rangers in check over five innings.

With the Twins coming up, who have shown some vulnerability to strikeouts, Rodon’s sharp stuff makes going over 6.5 Ks a st#4.eong probability.

#4. Freddy Peralta – Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Peralta is a strikeout artist with a high-velocity fastball and a nasty breaking ball that keeps hitters guessing. He’s racked up 141 Ks with a 3.03 ERA and continues to deliver at an elite 9.7 Ks per nine innings.

Facing the Pirates, who tend to struggle against power arms, Peralta should be able to push past the 6.5 strikeout line with his aggressive style.

#3. Paul Skenes – Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Skenes has been dominant this year. With a league-best 1.94 ERA and over 10 Ks per nine innings, he’s proven he can overpower hitters consistently.

In his last game, he struck out eight over six scoreless innings, showing he’s locked in. Against the Brewers, his mix of control and strikeout ability makes the over 6.5 strikeouts a safe bet.

#2. Ben Brown – Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-155) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Ben Brown’s season hasn’t been great, but he still knows how to miss bats, sitting at a solid 10.1 Ks per nine innings.

However, today’s matchup against the disciplined Blue Jays lineup, which rarely chases bad pitches, suggests he won’t rack up a ton of strikeouts. That makes the under 4.5 Ks the smartest, safest play on the board.

#1. Robbie Ray – Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+110) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Ray’s been strong all season, mixing a powerful fastball with sharp breaking balls to keep hitters off balance.

He struck out eight in six innings his last time out and is well-positioned to keep piling up Ks against the Padres.

Though this is a bit of a bolder call, his strikeout potential and recent form make over 5.5 strikeouts a tempting bet at plus money.

