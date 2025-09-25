Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Carlos Rodon, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more for September 25, 2025

Today's MLB mound has a mix of power arms and crafty pitchers, and strikeout props offer some of the most exciting betting opportunities. From high-strikeout aces to contact pitchers, five arms, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Carlos Rodon, Michael Lorenzen, Davis Martin, and Zac Gallen, are perfect candidates to go over or stay under their strikeout totals.

With recent form, matchup dynamics, and pitching trends all factored in, these picks offer a blend of safe bets and speculative plays for September 25.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R) – Over 5.5 K (-155)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has quickly established himself as the Dodgers’ strikeout ace, carrying an 11-8 record with a 2.58 ERA and 194 Ks in 167.2 innings, and he comes into this game off a tough performance in which he struck out seven over 5.1 shutout innings despite erratic command issues in walking six.

That skill to still rack up strikeouts not at his best is the reason why the over 5.5 (-155) is attractive, particularly against a Diamondbacks offense that has had trouble with high-spin, high-velocity right-handers this year.

#4. Carlos Rodon (L) – Over 5.5 K (-145)

Carlos Rodon has been a reliable anchor for the Yankees’ rotation this season, posting a 17-9 record with a 3.04 ERA and 198 strikeouts across 189.1 innings.

He’s coming off a dominant outing against the Orioles, where he carved up eight batters over seven innings, flashing both command and swing-and-miss stuff.

With a 9.4 K/9 and the ability to consistently pitch deep into games, Rodon’s over 5.5 strikeouts (-145) looks appealing against the White Sox, a lineup that has shown vulnerability against high-velocity lefties. His combination of strikeout efficiency and stamina makes this prop a strong target.

#3. Michael Lorenzen (R) – Over 7.5 K (-147)

Michael Lorenzen has had an up-and-down season with the Royals, posting a 4.70 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 136 innings, averaging 7.8 K/9.

In his most recent outing, he allowed just one run on three hits over 7.2 innings in the Royals’ 20-1 rout of the Blue Jays, striking out only four batters.

While Lorenzen can rack up strikeouts at times, his recent trends and the possibility of a short outing or quick contact make the under 5.5 strikeouts (-153) a smart, conservative play for today’s matchup against the Angels.

#2. Davis Martin (R) – Under 5.5 K (-153) (Safest Pick)

Davis Martin has been a consistent member of the White Sox rotation this year, throwing 138.1 innings with a 4.03 ERA and 99 strikeouts, averaging 6.4 K/9.

He gave up three runs over six innings against San Diego in his last start and struck out four, being a steady presence but having limited swing-and-miss potential.

Facing a Yankees offense that can afford to be patient at the plate, Martin's strikeout total is going to stay low, so under 5.5 strikeouts (-153) is a safe and sound play for today's action.

#1. Zac Gallen (R) – Under 4.5 K (-104) (Bold Play)

Zac Gallen has been on a rollercoaster of a season with the Diamondbacks, standing 13-14 with a 4.70 ERA, but flashed what he can do in the form of strikeouts in his most recent start, whiffing nine in seven quality innings against the Phillies. 172 Ks in 187.2 innings is an 8.2 K/9, but his strikeouts have fluctuated inconsistently, predicated on command and opponent.

Versus the Dodgers, one of baseball's most disciplined lineups, Gallen has a far tougher test, so the under 4.5 strikeouts (-104) is the preferable bet despite his recent form.

