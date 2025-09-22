Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Chris Sale, Justin Verlander, and more for September 22, 2025

With just three games on today’s MLB slate, the spotlight shines even brighter on the pitchers taking the mound. Fewer matchups mean sharper lines and higher betting interest, and this condensed schedule still offers plenty of strikeout intrigue.

From Chris Sale’s dominant form to Freddy Peralta’s consistency and Nick Pivetta’s command, plus value opportunities with arms like Michael McGreevy and veteran Justin Verlander, today’s limited board sets up perfectly for focused strikeout prop plays.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Justin Verlander – Over 4.5 Ks (-138)

Justin Verlander’s 2025 season hasn’t gone the way his win-loss record suggests, but the veteran right-hander continues to prove he can deliver when locked in.

Despite sitting at 3-10, he carries a respectable 3.75 ERA with 127 strikeouts over 141.2 innings, translating to an 8.1 K/9. His last outing showed his ability to control a game without overpowering hitters, seven scoreless innings against Arizona with just three strikeouts.

Against the Cardinals, Verlander’s experience and command will be key, and while he may not pile up strikeouts, he’s more than capable of grinding out outs and keeping his team competitive, making his strikeout prop worth a close look.

#4. Chris Sale – Over 8.5 Ks (-125)

Chris Sale has rediscovered his otherworldly strikeout persona in 2025, and his recent tear is nothing short of vintage.

The Braves' lefty has thrown nine or more Ks in four straight games and has fanned 63 in his last seven starts, highlighted by a complete 11-K gem.

Overall, Sale sports a neat 2.35 ERA with 150 Ks in just 115 innings, which checks out to an elite 11.7 K/9 rate while avoiding walks and home runs.

After mauling the Nationals in his last start with nine Ks through eight scoreless innings, he gets to face them again with all the momentum in his corner, and the over 8.5 Ks is a solid prop for today.

#3. Freddy Peralta – Under 5.5 Ks (-140)

Freddy Peralta has been baseball's most steady strikeout wizard this season, posting a 17-6 record with a crisp 2.65 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 169.2 innings pitched.

His bat miss abilities have been entirely on display, getting his bat on 10.3 K/9, though his walk rate (3.4 BB/9) sometimes inflates pitch counts.

In his most recent outing, Peralta struck out 10 Angels over six innings with only a single run given up, demonstrating he's still pitching as well as ever heading into this game against the Padres.

While his strikeout potential always runs high, the under 5.5 strikeouts line places a ceiling on the Padres' stoic batting lineup, so bettors might look to bet against his usual dominance here.

#2. Nick Pivetta – Under 5.5 Ks (-162) (Safest Bet of the Day)

Nick Pivetta has quietly built one of his better seasons, with a 13-5 record and 2.81 ERA and 185 Ks in 176 innings, and a top-shelf 0.97 WHIP.

He's shown great command with a mere 2.3 walks per nine and still comes at hitters with confidence, but his strikeout count has been more situational in recent times.

Last time out, he only lasted 4.2 innings against the Padres, giving up three runs with five strikeouts, a testament to his bat-missing abilities as well as to the difficulty he has remaining deep in games.

Against the Brewers, a team that does not tend to give way easily in the box, under 5.5 strikeouts seems the best choice on his prop despite his flashy season-to-date numbers.

#1. Michael McGreevy – Over 3.5 Ks (-110) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Michael McGreevy may not be a strikeout machine, but he’s been quietly effective for the Cardinals this season and enters today’s matchup against the Giants with growing confidence.

Through 86 innings, he owns a 4.08 ERA, a sharp 1.20 WHIP, and has punched out 53 hitters, giving him a 5.5 K/9. While that profile doesn’t scream high strikeout upside, he’s shown he can pick his spots, most recently tossing seven scoreless innings against the Reds with six strikeouts.

At a modest line of 3.5 strikeouts, he doesn’t need to be dominant to hit the over, and his ability to work deep into games makes this a sneaky-good value play.

