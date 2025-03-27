  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Chris Sale, Paul Skenes and more for March 27, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Chris Sale, Paul Skenes and more for March 27, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 27, 2025 14:23 GMT
Today
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Chris Sale, Paul Skenes and more for March 27, 2025

It's Opening Day, which means there are a ton of aces on the mound. With very few exceptions, each team goes with its best starting pitcher for the first game of the year, and those pitchers are often good for a number of strikeouts.

Ad

Determining how many can be a challenge, especially for those who want to bet on the popular prop bet. There's an over/under number and odds associated with it. Today, we've got the best picks to keep an eye on.

Note: No picks can be guaranteed and you are never absolutely certain of hitting when gambling.

Best strikeout props MLB Opening Day

5) Tarik Skubal: Under 6.5 -145

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Tarik Skubal may hit the under (Imagn)
Tarik Skubal may hit the under (Imagn)

Tarik Skubal just won the Triple Crown in the American League, which means he led the league in strikeouts. However, today, his line is fairly high, and he has perhaps the most unenviable matchup in baseball: the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their lineup should be at full strength, and they possess some of the best hitters. Take the under.

Ad

4) Garrett Crochet: Over 6.5 -150

Take the over on Garrett Crochet (Imagn)
Take the over on Garrett Crochet (Imagn)

Garrett Crochet, on the other hand, doesn't have as difficult of a matchup. He has the same over/under line, but the Boston Red Sox ace is taking on the Texas Rangers.

Ad

They're good, but they're not the Dodgers. Additionally, Crochet had an otherworldly 35.1% K rate and 12.88 K/9 last year. In spring, the K/9 was an unfathomable 17.23. The over feels very safe today with Crochet.

3) Blake Snell: Over 6.5 -160

Blake Snell is good for a lot of Ks (Imagn)
Blake Snell is good for a lot of Ks (Imagn)

Blake Snell is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He gets to take on the Detroit Tigers today. Their offense was lackluster last year and they didn't add any non-strikeout stars to their offense. Snell also had a sterling 34.7% K rate last year, so he's good for a lot of strikeouts. Take the over again.

Ad

2) Paul Skenes: Over 6.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)

Paul Skenes is the safe choice (Imagn)
Paul Skenes is the safe choice (Imagn)

Today's safe pick is Paul Skenes. He at times resembled the best pitcher in baseball as a rookie, so he should have an excellent year and post a ton of strikeouts.

Ad

He had an 11.50 K/9 in 2024 as a rookie and posted the same number in Spring Training, so he's a strikeout pitcher who gets to face the lowly Miami Marlins today. Take the over with confidence.

1) Chris Sale: Over 5.5 +100 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Take the over on Chris Sale today (Imagn)
Take the over on Chris Sale today (Imagn)

Today's bold prediction is for Chris Sale to hit his over. The line is fairly low for a pitcher who won the NL Triple Crown, so like Skubal, he led the NL in strikeouts. However, he's facing the San Diego Padres, a talented offense, so it's fair for the line to be lower. Despite that, though, six isn't a big ask for Sale. Take the over on him.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी